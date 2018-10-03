More Events:

October 03, 2018

Add this free, 20-mile group run to your Philadelphia Marathon training schedule

Get a sense of how prepared you are for race day

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Fitness Running
The date of the Philadelphia Marathon is quickly approaching. If you want to gauge how well your training is going for the 26.2-mile race through the city, consider signing up for this year's All City 20 Miler.

It's not a race, just a long, group run that's totally free to join. There's also a 10-mile run, perfect for those planning on participating in the Philadelphia Half-Marathon.

On Saturday, Oct. 20 – about a month from race day – All City runners will take off from the Azalea Garden, behind the Philadelphia Museum of Art, at 7 a.m. 

Philadelphia Runner, Students Run Philly Style, Team Philly Race Training and the Philadelphia Marathon organized the training run, which will have pace groups and hydration stations. 

The run will give you a sense of what race day will be like, but expect a lot more people on the course and on the sidelines in November.

You can register for both the All City 20 Miler and the 10 Miler here.

All City 20 Miler or 10 Miler

Saturday, Oct. 20
7-11 a.m. | Free with registration
Azalea Garden
Kelly Drive and Fairmount Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19130

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

