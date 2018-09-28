Join thousands for the 32nd AIDS Walk in Philly

For more than 30 years, AIDS Walk Philly has been raising awareness and funds for HIV/AIDS services in the Greater Philadelphia region.

This year's walk will take place Sunday, Oct. 21, departing from outside the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

The funds raised from donations, sponsorships and participation will help the AIDS Fund work toward zero stigma, zero new infections and zero deaths.



The AIDS Fund provides emergency financial assistance to people living with HIV, while providing education and increasing public awareness.



At 9 a.m., the AIDS Walk will begin, with on-site check in opening at 7:30 a.m. This year, there will be no 5K run in addition to the 3.1-mile walk.

You can register for the walk here. It's the region's largest, annual HIV/AIDS awareness and fundraising event.

Sunday, Oct. 21

9 a.m. | $50 fundraising minimum

Philadelphia Museum of Art

2600 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., Philadelphia, PA 19130



