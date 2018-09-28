More Events:

September 28, 2018

Join thousands for the 32nd AIDS Walk in Philly

It's the region's largest, annual HIV/AIDS awareness and fundraising event

By Sinead Cummings
For more than 30 years, AIDS Walk Philly has been raising awareness and funds for HIV/AIDS services in the Greater Philadelphia region.

This year's walk will take place Sunday, Oct. 21, departing from outside the Philadelphia Museum of Art. 

RELATED: Attend a group dog walk at the Navy Yard that ends with a pet-friendly festival | Join Laurel Hill Cemetery's 10th Annual Rest in Peace 5K

The funds raised from donations, sponsorships and participation will help the AIDS Fund work toward zero stigma, zero new infections and zero deaths.

The AIDS Fund provides emergency financial assistance to people living with HIV, while providing education and increasing public awareness.

At 9 a.m., the AIDS Walk will begin, with on-site check in opening at 7:30 a.m. This year, there will be no 5K run in addition to the 3.1-mile walk.

You can register for the walk here. It's the region's largest, annual HIV/AIDS awareness and fundraising event.

2018 AIDS Walk Philly

Sunday, Oct. 21
9 a.m. | $50 fundraising minimum
Philadelphia Museum of Art
2600 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., Philadelphia, PA 19130

Sinead Cummings
