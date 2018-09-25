More Events:

September 25, 2018

Attend a group dog walk at the Navy Yard that ends with a pet-friendly festival

All proceeds support PAWS' rescue and adoption efforts for Philadelphia's neediest dogs

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Festivals Pets
Man walking a dog Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Philadelphia Animal Welfare Society's 12th annual Mutt Strut will take place Saturday, Oct. 6, at the Navy Yard.

Dogs and their owners are invited to go on a group walk through the grounds, then enjoy a fall festival with games, food trucks and live music.

RELATED: Sign up for this Flywheel charity ride to support the Pennsylvania SPCA | Why losing a dog can be harder than losing a relative or friend | Pets can go trick-or-treating at Franklin Square during this new event

Registration for the Mutt Strut is $25 for anyone older than 12, and includes a doggy bandana. All proceeds will help PAWS, the city's largest no-kill shelter, with animal rescue and adoption efforts. This year, the goal is to raise $125,000.

If you want to join in but don't have a pet, consider "renting" an adoptable dog from PAWS for $100. You'll make a new friend – maybe just for the day, or maybe for life.

The walk will kick off at 11 a.m. After, in addition to music and food, there will be costume and talent contests, paw print painting, a pet photo booth, raffles and opportunities to talk with vets and trainers.

If it rains, the event will take place Sunday, Oct. 7.

12th Annual PAWS Mutt Strut

Saturday, Oct. 6
11 a.m. | $25 registration
The Navy Yard
4500 S. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19112

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Festivals Pets Philadelphia PAWS Animals Fundraisers Fitness

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles power ranking roundup: Week 4
092518CarsonWentz2

Legislation

Pennsylvania lawmaker introduces bill to legalize recreational marijuana
marijuana plants

Accidents

Badly injured when struck by car, Dirty Franks bartender says her first words
Sheila Modglin

Eagles

What they're saying: Would trading for Le'Veon Bell make sense for the Eagles?
092418_LeVeon-Bell_usat

Family-Friendly

Watch a glow-in-the-dark parade on the water at Bartram's Gardens
Carroll - Tide Field Art Installation at Bartram's Garden

Celebrities

Tamron Hall's daytime talk show will launch in fall 2019
Tamron Hall

Escapes

Limited - Seoul Korea Skyline

$1219 & up -- 9-Nts. Beijing, Seoul & Tokyo w/Hotels & Air

 *
Limited - Surf shack in San Diego

$250 & up -- San Diego Luxury Holiday Getaway, 30% Off
Limited - Palm Springs

Deals & Tips -- Greater Palm Springs: Fall Getaways, 45% Off
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.