Attend a group dog walk at the Navy Yard that ends with a pet-friendly festival

Philadelphia Animal Welfare Society's 12th annual Mutt Strut will take place Saturday, Oct. 6, at the Navy Yard.

Dogs and their owners are invited to go on a group walk through the grounds, then enjoy a fall festival with games, food trucks and live music.

Registration for the Mutt Strut is $25 for anyone older than 12, and includes a doggy bandana. All proceeds will help PAWS, the city's largest no-kill shelter, with animal rescue and adoption efforts. This year, the goal is to raise $125,000.

If you want to join in but don't have a pet, consider "renting" an adoptable dog from PAWS for $100. You'll make a new friend – maybe just for the day, or maybe for life.



The walk will kick off at 11 a.m. After, in addition to music and food, there will be costume and talent contests, paw print painting, a pet photo booth, raffles and opportunities to talk with vets and trainers.

If it rains, the event will take place Sunday, Oct. 7.

Saturday, Oct. 6

11 a.m. | $25 registration

The Navy Yard

4500 S. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19112



