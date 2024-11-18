Giants bench QB Daniel Jones

Per several reports, the New York Giants are benching quarterback Daniel Jones.

Jones was not having a good season, as he led the Giants to a 2-8 record, though he is still arguably the team's most talented quarterback. The move to bench Jones is almost certainly financially motivated, as the Giants are likely making sure that they are not on the hook for $23 million in injury guarantees should he sustain a serious injury. Per Dan Graziano of ESPN:



Jones has two years remaining on his contract after 2024, with salaries of $30 million in 2025 and $46.5 million in 2026. None of that money is guaranteed at the moment, but $23 million of his 2025 salary is guaranteed against injury. That means if Jones were to suffer an injury that prevented him from being able to pass a physical next March, the Giants would owe him that $23 million whether or not he's on the team. This is the argument for sitting him down now -- to avoid a situation in which he does get hurt, putting the Giants on the hook for that money.

Separate from the injury guarantee, if Jones is on the Giants' roster on the fifth day of the 2025 league year, $12 million of his salary for 2025 becomes fully guaranteed. This would be the argument for cutting him -- even if he's healthy -- before the start of the league year in March.

The Giants have thrown in the towel on the 2024 season, and Jones' career with the Giants is very likely over.

The Giants' No. 2 quarterback is Drew Lock, except the Giants are rolling with No. 3 quarterback Tommy DeVito as their new starter. The Giants got Tom Pelissero to say that DeVito is the choice because he has "a lot more reps" in Brian Daboll's system than Lock.

Lol.

The decision to skip over Lock — who is inarguably more talented than DeVito — is a curious one. Are the Giants tanking? Perhaps just trying to get North Jersey meatheads to keep coming to games because DeVito has Jersey roots and local appeal? It certainly isn't because he's good or because he has "more reps" than Lock.

Update: It could also be because Lock has playing time and other incentives in his contract:

Jones' benching is noteworthy from an Eagles perspective, in that the Birds will face the Giants in January, Week 18. They blew out the Giants Week 7 by the score of 28-3, with Jones at quarterback. To be determined who is under center for the Giants by then.

