Tribute for Philly rapper YNG Cheese will be held at Franklin Music Hall this Saturday

Philly rapper Gillie Da Kid is known for his podcast "Million Dollaz Worth of Game," in which he interviews athletes, musicians and comedians with his cousin, Wallo267. Gillie and Wallo were planning to host a party, Gillie Fest, this weekend in honor of Gillie's birthday. But following last Thursday's fatal shooting of Gillie's son, Devin Spady, a 25-year-old rapper known as YNG Cheese, Gillie Fest will now be a tribute to him.

Gillie, whose legal name is Nasir Fard, and Wallo, or Wallace Peeples, never considered canceling the show following Spady's death.

"You always have to keep the energy there," Peeples said. "We are big-time energy providers, and it's also what Cheese would have wanted us to do. We have a lot of people that respect what we bring to the table and how we do our thing for the community. There's a lot of love out there from the community. Me and Gil are thankful for the love and outpouring of support. You know, it let us know that we got to keep going because we're doing something that adds value to the world, and it's just necessary that we keep pushing that out there for the people."

Spady, a popular underground rapper with songs like "Lets Play Ball," "Last Time," "What U Want" and "The One," was fatally shot in the back on the 5800 block of Mascher Street in Olney. Two others were injured in the triple shooting, and no arrests have been made. A funeral for Spady was held on Monday.

A ticket to the event, which is for adults 21 and older, costs $75. There will be performances and appearances by G Herbo, BabyFace Ray, Philly Freeway, Peezy, Sexyy Red, Desi Banks, Icewear Vezzo, Jess Hilarious and Allen Iverson. The boxing match between Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. will be streamed.

Spady leaves behind a 2-year-old son. He always brought positive light and energy when he was around, Peeples said.

"No matter what, whenever you were around Cheese, it was gonna be some good energy," Peeples said. "It was always good energy, always laughter. It was always a joke, just good energy, man."

Saturday, July 29, 2023

6 p.m. to 12 a.m. | $75

Franklin Music Hall