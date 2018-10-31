Redhead emojis are here ... but not everyone is pleased

Apple just released 70 new emojis with the new iOS 12.1 update. This update includes more hair options and even new smiley faces.

But what’s got the most people talking is the excitement of the new hair additions. Curly! Bald! Now there’s even an emoji for redheads! That’s right. The ginger in your life can now get representation in emoji form and a lot of people were pretty thrilled about it.

















Despite the excitement, however, some were also pretty disappointed with the lack of variety for the emoji.

















Some felt slightly underrepresented...





And some just felt down right cheated by the whole thing.









But even if the redhead emoji could have been better, at least you have 65+ other emojis to enjoy. From a birthday smiley face to a "woozy face," otherwise known as the drunk emoji, you can now revel with actual partying faces to show your mood.

