Redhead emojis are here ... but not everyone is pleased

October 31, 2018
Apple just released 70 new emojis with the new iOS 12.1 update. This update includes more hair options and even new smiley faces.
But what’s got the most people talking is the excitement of the new hair additions. Curly! Bald! Now there’s even an emoji for redheads! That’s right. The ginger in your life can now get representation in emoji form and a lot of people were pretty thrilled about it.
We’ve finally got some equality! 👨🏻🦰👨🏻🦰👨🏻🦰 #GingerEmoji pic.twitter.com/E2Ktpoq8gy— Adam Lewin (@AMLMST) October 31, 2018
Omg there are ginger emoji now. Look I made Blake Griffin 👨🏽🦰— Thickamaru Nara (@Aphrothighty) October 31, 2018
FINALLY A GINGER EMOJI👩🏼🦰👩🏼🦰👩🏼🦰👩🏼🦰👩🏼🦰👩🏼🦰👩🏼🦰👩🏼🦰👩🏼🦰👩🏼🦰👩🏼🦰 #justiceforgingers— Megan (@megan_rowson) October 30, 2018
Despite the excitement, however, some were also pretty disappointed with the lack of variety for the emoji.
So we finally get a ginger emoji and it has no emotion 👩🏻🦰👨🏻🦰. What the hell!!!! 🤷🏻♀️🙅🏻♀️🤦🏻♀️— Katy Hancock (@katyhanc) October 31, 2018
Feel robbed with the ginger emoji! There’s only one. So we don’t have ginger Drs? Ginger brides? Ginger old lady’s? 👩🏼🦰 - this bitch is dull!— Sophie (@_sophieamanda) October 31, 2018
Hold up. I thought the ginger emoji would be a colour option the same as all the other hair colors are for 🤷🏻♀️🙋🏻♀️💁🏻♀️ etc not just 👩🏻🦰?! What’s that all about? Disappointed AF! ☹️— Alyson (@alysonrachel) October 31, 2018
I was excited for the ginger emojis until I found out it wasn’t for all the people emojis. It’s its own emoji. Get me a ginger one of this emoji 💁🏼♀️ and then we’ll talk about how cool you are @AppleSupport— Brittany Schmidt (@brittany_rose69) October 31, 2018
Some felt slightly underrepresented...
I guess I’ll have to wait a while to get a ginger AND curly hair emoji 👩🏻🦰👩🏼🦱— Jenna K. Fawcett (@fawcettjk99) October 31, 2018
And some just felt down right cheated by the whole thing.
@Apple Really?! You promised us #gingeremoji. Where’s the facepalm, the shrug, literally any other face emoji that lets us choose appearance? This is all you gave us. SMH. C’mon... you can do better! pic.twitter.com/hewtbpIxws— Molly Howe (@mh4821) October 30, 2018
But even if the redhead emoji could have been better, at least you have 65+ other emojis to enjoy. From a birthday smiley face to a "woozy face," otherwise known as the drunk emoji, you can now revel with actual partying faces to show your mood.
When the party got out of control... #iOS121 #newEmoji pic.twitter.com/F82gJ99v5L— Geoff D. 😎 (@Geoffdx) October 30, 2018
