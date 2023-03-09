Gisele Fetterman joined firefighters to put out blaze in East Pittsburgh

Gisele Fetterman, the wife of U.S. Sen. John Fetterman, responded to the scene of an apartment fire in East Pittsburgh on Tuesday morning to help put out a three-alarm blaze.

Fetterman had joined her local volunteer fire company, Rivers Edge 113, late last year. On Tuesday, footage captured by Action News 4, the ABC-affiliate in Pittsburgh, showed her in action.

The fire displaced about a dozen residents from four apartments located inside a building on the 600 block of Grandview Avenue.

Fetterman revealed that she had become a volunteer firefighter in December – just a few weeks before her husband was sworn into office. She urged people to consider donating to their local fire departments.

Say hello to Rivers Edge 113 newest member 🫡❤️🚒 (still lots of work ahead but excited and ready to learn) Thank you... Posted by Gisele Barreto Fetterman on Wednesday, December 14, 2022

Fetterman has been in the spotlight since John, 53, entered treatment last month for clinical depression, less than a year after he suffered a severe stroke that left him with auditory processing difficulties. Despite his health issues, the former Pennsylvania lieutenant governor and Braddock mayor defeated Republican Mehmet Oz in the general election last November, promising to fight for working-class communities.



In the days after Fetterman entered Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, his family's home in western Pennsylvania was surrounded by media trucks. To escape the attention, Gisele took the couple's kids on a road trip to Canada to visit Niagara Falls.