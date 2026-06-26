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June 26, 2026

Glen Foerd's free RiverFest will offer kayaking, canoeing and family fun on the Delaware River

The annual outdoor festival on July 12 also includes archery, mansion tours, sailboat races, environmental exhibits and local vendors.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Festivals Glen Foerd
2025 Riverfest 005.jpg Photo Credit/Ben Hasty

Attendees launch kayaks during a previous RiverFest at Glen Foerd. The free festival returns July 12 with boating, environmental activities, mansion tours and family-friendly fun along the Delaware River.

Glen Foerd's annual RiverFest will return on Sunday, July 12, inviting visitors to spend the day on and along the Delaware River with free boating, environmental activities and family-friendly fun.

The free festival runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Glen Foerd's historic riverside estate in Northeast Philadelphia. A rain date is scheduled for Sunday, July 26.

Attendees can paddle kayaks, canoes and rowboats on the Poquessing Creek and Delaware River using Glen Foerd's fleet of boats. The boating is open to all experience levels.

Back on shore, the festival will feature hands-on environmental and arts activities, educational exhibits from local conservation and community organizations, an open archery range hosted by the Pennsylvania Game Commission, local vendors and food from 2 Street Sammies.

The historic mansion will also be open for self-guided tours, and Glen Foerd staff will lead two guided tours during the event for visitors interested in learning more about the estate's history and preservation.

Members of the Delaware River Yacht Club will also race sailboats on the river throughout the afternoon, giving attendees a front-row view from the mansion grounds.

RiverFest is free to attend, though Glen Foerd encourages optional donations to support its environmental education and stewardship programs.

Attendees are encouraged to wear clothing suitable for boating and outdoor activities and bring sunscreen, blankets or lawn chairs for a comfortable day along the river.

RiverFest at Glen Foerd

Sunday, July 12 | 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Glen Foerd
5001 Grant Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19114
Free to attend 

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

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