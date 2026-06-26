Glen Foerd's free RiverFest will offer kayaking, canoeing and family fun on the Delaware River

Glen Foerd's annual RiverFest will return on Sunday, July 12, inviting visitors to spend the day on and along the Delaware River with free boating, environmental activities and family-friendly fun.

The free festival runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Glen Foerd's historic riverside estate in Northeast Philadelphia. A rain date is scheduled for Sunday, July 26.

Attendees can paddle kayaks, canoes and rowboats on the Poquessing Creek and Delaware River using Glen Foerd's fleet of boats. The boating is open to all experience levels.

Back on shore, the festival will feature hands-on environmental and arts activities, educational exhibits from local conservation and community organizations, an open archery range hosted by the Pennsylvania Game Commission, local vendors and food from 2 Street Sammies.

The historic mansion will also be open for self-guided tours, and Glen Foerd staff will lead two guided tours during the event for visitors interested in learning more about the estate's history and preservation.

Members of the Delaware River Yacht Club will also race sailboats on the river throughout the afternoon, giving attendees a front-row view from the mansion grounds.

RiverFest is free to attend, though Glen Foerd encourages optional donations to support its environmental education and stewardship programs.

Attendees are encouraged to wear clothing suitable for boating and outdoor activities and bring sunscreen, blankets or lawn chairs for a comfortable day along the river.

Sunday, July 12 | 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Glen Foerd

5001 Grant Ave.

Philadelphia, PA 19114

Free to attend

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