Longtime WIP host Glen Macnow announces retirement

Glen Macnow, the longtime WIP personality and a fixture of weekend sportsradio in Philadelphia for years, announced his retirement on air Saturday.

His last show on WIP will be Saturday, July 13, the station announced, bringing Macnow's highly accomplished run to an end after more than 31 years.

His announcement from Saturday:

"For more than 31 years, 20 of them as a full-time host and the last 11 of my weekends, I've had the pleasure of sitting in these studios sharing my thoughts about Philadelphia sports," Macnow said. "Celebrating and suffering with this marvelous fan base. I've worked with talented partners and producers. I've wrestled with bosses and always tried to be honest in my opinions. I've had the privilege of seeing amazing performances on the field, on the ice, on the court. I got to broadcast two championship parades – to be honest, I thought there were going to be more of those, but I'll take two...

"Now it's time to put down the headset."

Whether it was alongside Hall of Fame scribe Ray Didginer or his current co-host in Philadelphia Inquirer columnist Mike Sielski, Macnow brought a calmer and more measured approach to the Philly sports media airwaves that ran in near-perfect contrast to the more aggressive and abrasive nature of WIP's weekdays – and perhaps appealed to a different kind of audience, too.

Macnow also has a stake in the Conshocken Brewing Company, and has reflected his interest in beer and the region's local breweries through the What's Brewing show that can often be seen during the off-hours on NBC Sports Philadelphia after games and their respective postgame coverage has wrapped up.

Macnow's retirement announcement comes just over a year after Angelo Cataldi took his final turn as WIP's morning show host, and added to competitor 97.5 The Fanatic's transition from another longtime radio fixture in Mike Missanelli over to Tyrone Johnson as the lead in the afternoon in 2022, signals a continuing changing of the guard in Philadelphia's sportsradio landscape.

More from Macnow on his retirement via WIP's YouTube channel:

