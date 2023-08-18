International dance party Glitterbox to make Philly debut next month

Philadelphians should grab their dancing shoes, because a famed international nightlife event is landing in the city next month for the first time.

Glitterbox, a dance party featuring upbeat music by renowned DJs, makes its Philly debut on Friday, Sept. 8 from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Fabrika in Fishtown.

MORE: Tina Fey's 'Mean Girls' musical is coming to Philly in October

Launched in 2014 through British house music record label Defected Records, Glitterbox describes itself as "an inclusive, uplifting party atmosphere designed to unite all ages, persuasions and walks of life on the dancefloor."

Glitterbox has previously popped up at famous clubs and venues around the globe, including in Ibiza, Sydney, Paris, London and New York City. For its Philly premiere, Glitterbox will be held at Fabrika, a bar, restaurant and cabaret club located at 1108 Frankford Ave.



The musical roster for Sept. 8 includes Eli Escobar, Ladymonix and Anna Collecta of NYC, as well as Carl Craig of Detroit. Attendees can expect a mix of disco, techno and house beats.

Tickets can be purchased in advance online, with general admission prices starting at $35. More expensive VIP options are also available.

1108 Frankford Avenue Philadelphia, PA 19125

Friday, Sept. 88 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Tickets start at $35Fabrika