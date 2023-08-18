More Events:

August 18, 2023

International dance party Glitterbox to make Philly debut next month

The touring nightlife experience features a lineup of DJs spinning upbeat tracks at Fabrika in Fishtown on Friday, Sept. 8

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
parties Dance
glitterbox dance party philadelphia Mark Angelo Sampan/Pexels

Glitterbox, a well-known disco dance party that has popped up around the world, will come to Philly for the first time on Friday, Sept. 8.

Philadelphians should grab their dancing shoes, because a famed international nightlife event is landing in the city next month for the first time.

Glitterbox, a dance party featuring upbeat music by renowned DJs, makes its Philly debut on Friday, Sept. 8 from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Fabrika in Fishtown.

MORE: Tina Fey's 'Mean Girls' musical is coming to Philly in October

Launched in 2014 through British house music record label Defected Records, Glitterbox describes itself as "an inclusive, uplifting party atmosphere designed to unite all ages, persuasions and walks of life on the dancefloor."

Glitterbox has previously popped up at famous clubs and venues around the globe, including in Ibiza, Sydney, Paris, London and New York City. For its Philly premiere, Glitterbox will be held at Fabrika, a bar, restaurant and cabaret club located at 1108 Frankford Ave.

The musical roster for Sept. 8 includes Eli Escobar, Ladymonix and Anna Collecta of NYC, as well as Carl Craig of Detroit. Attendees can expect a mix of disco, techno and house beats.

Tickets can be purchased in advance online, with general admission prices starting at $35. More expensive VIP options are also available.

Glitterbox

Friday, Sept. 8
8 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Tickets start at $35
Fabrika
1108 Frankford Avenue Philadelphia, PA 19125

Follow Franki & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @wordsbyfranki | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff

franki@phillyvoice.com

Read more parties Dance Philadelphia Entertainment DJ Fishtown Club Weekend Music

Videos

Featured

Purchased - new home construction

Beat the housing inventory crunch by building a new home
Limited - Cooper - Dr Hawk with patient

Cooper University Health Care ranked among top hospitals by U.S. News & World Report

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Man beaten to death during carjacking in Northern Liberties, police say
Northern Liberties Carjacking Death

Sponsored

Cape May County has tons to offer throughout August
Limited - Cape May County Beach PHoto

Sponsored

Report: Eagles star pass rusher Haason Reddick to have surgery
8.6.23_EaglesPractice_Haason-Reddick-1840.jpg

Food & Drink

At The Table, a fine dining restaurant in Wayne, is moving to a bigger location
at the table wayne

Weekend

Tacos, gothic oddities and the world's largest bounce house: Your weekend guide to things to do
Tacos weekend guide

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved