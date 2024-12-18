Porch pirates in Gloucester Township caught on video taunting residents days after stealing from them

Two thieves nabbed a package in the Sicklerville neighborhood of South Jersey and returned two days later to taunt the homeowners.

The Gloucester Township Police Department are searching for information on the porch pirates and released video Wednesday morning. In a clip showing the initial theft at 6:36 p.m. Dec. 9, the duo approaches an Independence Square townhome. One of them takes an Amazon package from in front of the door and they run away, but not before one "twerks" in front of the house's Ring camera, authorities said.

The package, which included baby items and four glass vases, is valued at $74. After the theft, the homeowners uploaded footage taken by the Ring camera to the Neighbors app to warn other residents and to help identify the suspects.

On Dec. 11 at 7:02 p.m., the two thieves returned to the home. The thief who was seen in the previous clip dancing approaches the Ring camera, displaying the video from the Neighbors app on his phone.

"Come on, dude. Not cool, bro. Come on, not cool," the thief says to the camera. "That's my a-- on the internet."

Before running off, the thief leaves one of the stolen items — a broken glass vase — in front of the door.

"Uh, I meant to give this back," the thief says.

Anyone with knowledge of the identities of the two thieves can call the Gloucester Township Police Department at 856-228-4500 or its tip line at 856-842-5560. Anonymous tips can also be sent online.

"You can't make this stuff up," the department wrote on social media.