More Events:

May 29, 2023

Supper Sessions return to Mt. Airy this summer with outdoor dining and drinks

The street event will fall on the second Wednesday of each month, from June through September

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Festivals
mt airy supper sessions.jpeg @MtAiryCDC/Facebook

The 7100 and 7200 blocks of Germantown Avenue will shut down for the annual Go Mt. Airy Supper Sessions, returning next month.

Mt. Airy's popular Supper Sessions kick off another summer season next month, with live music, a moon bounce and twice as many food vendors.

The outdoor dining series will return on June 14 from 5 to 9 p.m., and fall on the second Wednesday of each month through September. As always, the 7100 and 7200 blocks of Germantown Avenue will be closed to all cars and buses to make space for food trucks and communal tables.

MORE: Dock Street Fishtown hosting 'Vanderpump Rules' watch parties during drama-filled reunion episodes

Vendors for the June event include Federal Donuts, John's Water Ice, Deke's Bar-B-Que and Attic Brewing Company. Many shops along Germantown Avenue will be open late for the Supper Sessions, and a select few will bring pop-ups to the street. Participating shops include Vera Doyle, Owen's Antiques and Queenie's Pets.

Along with the moon bounce, face painters and storytellers will be on hand for the kids. A rotating selection of live musicians and DJs will provide the soundtrack for the evening.

Mt Airy CDC will be updating vendors for the June 14, July 12, August 9 and September 13 events regularly on its website. In case of rain, each Supper Session will be held one week after its original date.

Go Mt. Airy Supper Sessions

Wednesdays | June 14, July 12, August 9, September 13
5 to 9 p.m. | Free to attend
Germantown Avenue between E Mt Pleasant and E Mt Airy avenues

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Festivals Mt. Airy Family-Friendly Outdoors

Videos

Featured

Purchased - American flag flying in the wind

Remembering our heroes this Memorial Day weekend
Limited - Cape May County Beach Scene

Cape May County has tons to offer this Memorial Day Weekend and throughout the summer

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Driver charged with three hit-and-runs the day after Christmas, including fatal crash near Broad and Lehigh
philly 3 hit and runs

Sponsored

New public art and free fitness programming at the Navy Yard
Limited - The Navy Yard Mirage Main Photo

Children's Health

A brain abnormality may help explain the cause of sudden infant death syndrome
SIDS Cause Risk Factors

Eagles

WATCH: Jason Kelce gets a visit from the Stanley Cup on the latest "New Heights"
Jason-Kelce-Gritty-Flyers-Stadium-Series-NHL-2019.jpg

Music

Taylor Swift's new 'Midnights' deluxe album includes 'Karma' remix with Ice Spice
Taylor Swift Ice Spice Collaboration

Weekend

'90s book fairs and Memorial Day at the shore: Your weekend guide to things to do
memorial day shore.jpg

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved