Supper Sessions return to Mt. Airy this summer with outdoor dining and drinks

Mt. Airy's popular Supper Sessions kick off another summer season next month, with live music, a moon bounce and twice as many food vendors.

The outdoor dining series will return on June 14 from 5 to 9 p.m., and fall on the second Wednesday of each month through September. As always, the 7100 and 7200 blocks of Germantown Avenue will be closed to all cars and buses to make space for food trucks and communal tables.

Vendors for the June event include Federal Donuts, John's Water Ice, Deke's Bar-B-Que and Attic Brewing Company. Many shops along Germantown Avenue will be open late for the Supper Sessions, and a select few will bring pop-ups to the street. Participating shops include Vera Doyle, Owen's Antiques and Queenie's Pets.

Along with the moon bounce, face painters and storytellers will be on hand for the kids. A rotating selection of live musicians and DJs will provide the soundtrack for the evening.

Mt Airy CDC will be updating vendors for the June 14, July 12, August 9 and September 13 events regularly on its website. In case of rain, each Supper Session will be held one week after its original date.

Wednesdays | June 14, July 12, August 9, September 13

5 to 9 p.m. | Free to attend

Germantown Avenue between E Mt Pleasant and E Mt Airy avenues

