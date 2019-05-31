Good Dog now has a loyalty program with perks

Good Dog, the three-level bar with really good burgers and tons of photos of pups on the walls, has launched a loyalty program.

It's a way for owners Heather Gleason and Dave Garry to give back to their regulars and also stand out among the many other bars in Center City.

So, what are some of the perks for signing up? According to Good Dog:

• Sign up with your email and you'll be gifted a dessert or a beer

• On your birthday, you'll be gifted a meal and dessert

• Earn $.05 for every $1 you spend

• You'll be granted 10 percent off Monday through Thursday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

• Receive early head's up on rare beer tappings, special events and more

Also, to start, Good Dog will offer Yards Philly Pale Ale to rewards members for $4 per pint and through Philly Beer Week, members will get 10 percent off their total bill. Philly Beer Week kicks off Friday night with Opening Tap and runs through Sunday, June 9.

If it sounds like something you're interested in, you can sign up here.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.