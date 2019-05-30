More Culture:

May 30, 2019

Bloomsday is new all-day cafe, wine bar and bottle shop in Headhouse Square

The new cafe from the owners of Green Engine Coffee Co. is now open. Check out what it looks like inside.

By Sinead Cummings
Bloomsday Cafe has lounge seating, where guests are encouraged to enjoy a beverage or light bite.

Bloomsday Cafe in Headhouse Square is now officially open. The all-day cafe, wine bar and bottle shop concept comes from Zach Morris and Kelsey Bush, who are also co-owners of Haverford's popular Green Engine Coffee Co.

Bloomsday opens daily at 7 a.m., serving breakfast until 11 a.m. and lunch until 3 p.m. Next month, the cafe will introduce evening hours, along with a dinner menu. The to-go bottle shop, called the Spirits Supply, is expected to begin offering retail wine next month.

There's seating for more than 50 in the large cafe, which has a marble-top bar, lounge area, built-in window seats, working fireplace and accent wall covered with real moss.

On the current breakfast menu are things like avocado toast, breakfast sandwiches and house-made pastries. The lunch menu has heartier dishes, such as the cold soba noodle bowl with duck confit, house kimchi, topped with a medium egg, and the smoked mushroom French dip sandwich with smoked mushrooms, miso mushroom broth, cabbage slaw and sesame seeds.

To drink, guests can order Rival Bros. Coffee and a selection of morning cocktails.

Once evening hours are introduced, there will be an evening cocktail list, created by Beverage Director and Sommelier, Tim Kweeder. 

Kweeder has also compiled an extensive list of wines for the cafe – over 60 bottles, 15 by-the-glass selections and two wines on tap – as well as selected a variety of beer, cider and spirits.

Check out some images of the new cafe below. Bloomsday is located at 414 S. Second St., Philadelphia, PA 19147.The menu can be viewed here.

Bloomsday CafeCourtesy of/Bloomsday Cafe

Bloomsday Cafe is located at 414 S. Second St., Philadelphia, PA 19147.


Bloomsday CafeCourtesy of/Bondfire Media

Inside Bloomsday Cafe, an all-day cafe, wine bar and bottle shop.


Bloomsday CafeCourtesy of/Bloomsday Cafe

Bloomsday Cafe in Headhouse Square has an extensive wine list. The beverage program is led by Beverage Director and Sommelier Tim Kweeder.


Bloomsday CafeCourtesy of/Bondfire Media

Lounge by the working fireplace in Bloomsday Cafe.


Sinead Cummings
