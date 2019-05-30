Bloomsday is new all-day cafe, wine bar and bottle shop in Headhouse Square

Bloomsday Cafe in Headhouse Square is now officially open. The all-day cafe, wine bar and bottle shop concept comes from Zach Morris and Kelsey Bush, who are also co-owners of Haverford's popular Green Engine Coffee Co.

Bloomsday opens daily at 7 a.m., serving breakfast until 11 a.m. and lunch until 3 p.m. Next month, the cafe will introduce evening hours, along with a dinner menu. The to-go bottle shop, called the Spirits Supply, is expected to begin offering retail wine next month.



There's seating for more than 50 in the large cafe, which has a marble-top bar, lounge area, built-in window seats, working fireplace and accent wall covered with real moss.



On the current breakfast menu are things like avocado toast, breakfast sandwiches and house-made pastries. The lunch menu has heartier dishes, such as the cold soba noodle bowl with duck confit, house kimchi, topped with a medium egg, and the smoked mushroom French dip sandwich with smoked mushrooms, miso mushroom broth, cabbage slaw and sesame seeds.



To drink, guests can order Rival Bros. Coffee and a selection of morning cocktails.

Once evening hours are introduced, there will be an evening cocktail list, created by Beverage Director and Sommelier, Tim Kweeder.

Kweeder has also compiled an extensive list of wines for the cafe – over 60 bottles, 15 by-the-glass selections and two wines on tap – as well as selected a variety of beer, cider and spirits.



Check out some images of the new cafe below. Bloomsday is located at 414 S. Second St., Philadelphia, PA 19147.The menu can be viewed here.

Courtesy of/Bloomsday Cafe Bloomsday Cafe is located at 414 S. Second St., Philadelphia, PA 19147.

Courtesy of/Bondfire Media Inside Bloomsday Cafe, an all-day cafe, wine bar and bottle shop.

Courtesy of/Bloomsday Cafe Bloomsday Cafe in Headhouse Square has an extensive wine list. The beverage program is led by Beverage Director and Sommelier Tim Kweeder.

Courtesy of/Bondfire Media Lounge by the working fireplace in Bloomsday Cafe.

