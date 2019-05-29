Black Restaurant Week highlights African-American, African and Caribbean cuisines

Philadelphia is one of eight cities hosting Black Restaurant Week, which supports the nation's black culinary community, highlighting African-American, African and Caribbean cuisines.

This is the second year Philly is hosting the event and this time, Black Restaurant Week will actually be more than seven days. It will take place Sunday, June 9, through Sunday, June 23.

During its two-week run in Philly, Black Restaurant Week will partner with black-owned restaurants to offer prix fixe menus for customers. Participants include Tasties, 48th Street Grille and Haute Restaurant & Lounge.

There will also be a pop-up dinner with CBD-infused dishes, South African wines and art installations, as well as a panel discussion where experts will share their knowledge on how to get culinary products placed in stores.

"There is still more work to be done when it comes to inclusion in the food and beverage industry," said Black Restaurant Week founder Warren Luckett.

"African-Americans make up only eight percent of restaurant owners and managers in the U.S. Food is what connects us all. It’s the common ground we can all embrace to continue our call for inclusion," he continued.



A portion of proceeds from Black Restaurant Week will go to Family Agriculture Resource Management Services, known as F.A.R.M.S., to support its efforts to provide legal and technical services to farmers of color.

