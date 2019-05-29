More Events:

May 29, 2019

Black Restaurant Week highlights African-American, African and Caribbean cuisines

During its two-week run, black-owned restaurants will serve prix fixe menus

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Restaurant Week
Carroll - Tasties Restaurant and Food Tuck Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Barbara Devon, founder and owner of Tasties.

Philadelphia is one of eight cities hosting Black Restaurant Week, which supports the nation's black culinary community, highlighting African-American, African and Caribbean cuisines.

This is the second year Philly is hosting the event and this time, Black Restaurant Week will actually be more than seven days. It will take place Sunday, June 9, through Sunday, June 23.

RELATED: Fishtown FestivAle to take over Frankford Avenue | Food trucks to line Kings Highway in Haddonfield for June Night Market | A guide to all the free outdoor movies in Philly happening summer 2019 | Parks on Tap will visit a different Philly park each week for 23 weeks

During its two-week run in Philly, Black Restaurant Week will partner with black-owned restaurants to offer prix fixe menus for customers. Participants include Tasties, 48th Street Grille and Haute Restaurant & Lounge.

There will also be a pop-up dinner with CBD-infused dishes, South African wines and art installations, as well as a panel discussion where experts will share their knowledge on how to get culinary products placed in stores.

"There is still more work to be done when it comes to inclusion in the food and beverage industry," said Black Restaurant Week founder Warren Luckett. 

"African-Americans make up only eight percent of restaurant owners and managers in the U.S. Food is what connects us all. It’s the common ground we can all embrace to continue our call for inclusion," he continued.

A portion of proceeds from Black Restaurant Week will go to Family Agriculture Resource Management Services, known as F.A.R.M.S., to support its efforts to provide legal and technical services to farmers of color.

Black Restaurant Week: Philadelphia

Sunday, June 9, through Sunday, June 23

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Restaurant Week Philadelphia Restaurants

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

In crowded offense, Eagles players not worried about getting their touches
Carroll - Eagles Stock J.J. Arcega-Whiteside

Celebrities

'Botched' doctor says he can fix Artie Lange's nose
Artie Lange nose mugshot

Entertainment

Coming to Netflix in June: 'Spiderman: Into the Spider-Verse,' final season of 'Jessica Jones'
Netflix June

Phillies

Paul Hagen: What should the Phillies do with Odubel Herrera?
Odubel-Herrera_052819_usat

Entertainment

Sylvester Stallone discusses a new 'Rocky' movie at Cannes Film Festival
Sylvester Stallone talks 'Rocky'

Women's Health

'The pill' may protect against ACL injuries in women, study finds
birth control acl injury

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

FOR RENT! The Alison – 1805 Walnut Street – 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved