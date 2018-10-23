More Culture:

October 23, 2018

Café Ynez offering grasshopper tacos for Day of the Dead

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
To celebrate Día de los Muerto, or Day of the Dead, Café Ynez is offering three special menu items on Wednesday, Oct. 31, and Thursday, Nov. 1.

The Mexico City-inspired BYOB in Point Breeze will serve pan de muerto (sweet rolls), Mexican hot chocolate and grasshopper tacos.

The tacos de chapulines include sautéed grasshoppers, onions, pico de gallo, red cabbage, radish and guac. One order is $13 and includes three tacos.

According to Café Ynez, grasshoppers are commonly eaten in Mexico City as a snack. Insects are high in protein and low in cost, making them a popular meal for more than a quarter of the world’s population

If you're in to eat bugs, head to Café Ynez on Halloween. The restaurant is located at 2025 Washington Ave.

