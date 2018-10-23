'Top Chef' alum's Center City restaurant adds weekend brunch menu

Spice Finch, the popular Rittenhouse restaurant from "Top Chef" alumna Jen Carroll, is now serving brunch.

Just a few months after opening in July, Spice Finch announced on Facebook that Carroll and her fiancé, chef Billy Riddle, were rolling out a brunch menu for newly added weekend hours.

The eclectic restaurant's main menu mixes Mediterranean and Middle Eastern dishes, from shakshuka to date braised lamb shank and baked samosa. It's perfect for mixing and matching on a date or with a small group.

Diners will find a more hearty and savory selection on the new brunch menu, which, of course, retains the shakshuka – a poached eggs in a spiced tomato sauce – and adds items like date truffles, cinnamon rolls, smoothie bowls, flatbreads and salads.

Carroll, who appeared on multiple seasons of "Top Chef," is originally from the Philadelphia area and previously worked at Washington, D.C.'s French-Mediterrannean restaurant Requin.

Spice Finch is now serving brunch on Saturdays and Sundays from 10:30 am to 3:30 pm.

