October 17, 2018

Rittenhouse's Tinto restaurant closes until Halloween for filming of Chadwick Boseman film '17 Bridges'

The Jose Garces property is the latest back drop to be used for the movie due to be released July 2019

By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff
Movies Chadwick Boseman
chadwick boseman 17 Bridges Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports

Chadwick Boseman, right, star of the upcoming film '17 Bridges, is seen here with Chris Tucker in a photo taken in February 2018. Boseman and film crews with '17 Bridges' were in Philadelphia recently shooting scenes for the movie.

Tinto, the Garces Group's Spanish tapas restaurant near Rittenhouse Square, is closed now through Oct. 30 to accommodate filming for an upcoming film starring "Black Panther"'s Chadwick Boseman. 

Boseman is starring in "17 Bridges," a thriller set in New York but using Philadelphia as a stand-in during production. Tinto – Jose Garces' second Philly restaurant located at 114 S. 20th St. – first closed last Friday to accommodate the movie production.

RELATED: '17 Bridges,' starring Chadwick Boseman, spotted filming in Chinatown 

It is not specified whether the production will be actually filming inside Tinto. A post on the Tinto website notes, however, "Tinto is going to be famous!"

The restaurant also made the announcement on Facebook.

Philadelphia photographer HughE Dillon caught sight of some of the filming near Tinto on Tuesday night.

Earlier this month crews were spotted in Chinatown, and production has also occurred throughout other areas of the Rittenhouse neighborhood. The "17 Bridges "character played by Sienna Miller lives in this Locust Street apartment in the movie. 

"17 Bridges" follows Boseman as a disgraced NYPD detective hunting a police killer. Miller plays Lucky, a journalist covering the story.

The film is scheduled for release in July 2019.

Tinto is one three restaurants that Philadelphia chef Jose Garces faced a legal dispute over after three minority investors sued to take over managerial control. In May a New Jersey judge ruled in favor of Garces, enabling him to keep control of Tinto, its sister restaurant Village Whiskey, and Old City's Amada.

Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff

marielle@phillyvoice.com

