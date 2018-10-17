Rittenhouse's Tinto restaurant closes until Halloween for filming of Chadwick Boseman film '17 Bridges'

Tinto, the Garces Group's Spanish tapas restaurant near Rittenhouse Square, is closed now through Oct. 30 to accommodate filming for an upcoming film starring "Black Panther"'s Chadwick Boseman.



Boseman is starring in "17 Bridges," a thriller set in New York but using Philadelphia as a stand-in during production. Tinto – Jose Garces' second Philly restaurant located at 114 S. 20th St. – first closed last Friday to accommodate the movie production.

It is not specified whether the production will be actually filming inside Tinto. A post on the Tinto website notes, however, "Tinto is going to be famous!"

The restaurant also made the announcement on Facebook.

Philadelphia photographer HughE Dillon caught sight of some of the filming near Tinto on Tuesday night.

Earlier this month crews were spotted in Chinatown, and production has also occurred throughout other areas of the Rittenhouse neighborhood. The "17 Bridges "character played by Sienna Miller lives in this Locust Street apartment in the movie.

"17 Bridges" follows Boseman as a disgraced NYPD detective hunting a police killer. Miller plays Lucky, a journalist covering the story.

The film is scheduled for release in July 2019.

Tinto is one three restaurants that Philadelphia chef Jose Garces faced a legal dispute over after three minority investors sued to take over managerial control. In May a New Jersey judge ruled in favor of Garces, enabling him to keep control of Tinto, its sister restaurant Village Whiskey, and Old City's Amada.

