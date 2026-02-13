More Health:

February 13, 2026

Grays Ferry residents advised to stay indoors after trash fire creates air quality issues

Preliminary tests did not identify any hazardous substances in the air, but a final report is not expected until sometime Friday.

Molly McVety
By Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff
Grays Ferry Fire Street View/Google Maps

A trash fire Thursday evening at the Philadelphia Transfer Station in Grays Ferry, shown above in August, prompted city health officials to advise residents to remain indoors until an air quality investigation is compete.

A large trash fire at the Philadelphia Transfer Station in Grays Ferry on Thursday night prompted city health officials to warn nearby residents to remain indoors until until city officials fully investigate the air quality for contaminants. 

Preliminary reports from air tests did not find any specific contaminants that necessitate a greater precautions, but final results are expected later Friday, James Garrow, spokesperson for the Department of Public Health, said Friday morning.

Garrow said people specifically should avoid smoky or odorous areas.

"If they're not seeing that smoke or odor, we do not feel there is a significant threat," he said.

Air quality in the neighborhood may be hazardous for children, older adults, pregnant people and people with respiratory or heart conditions. Anyone with higher sensitivity to airborne hazards should avoid areas of high congestion like main streets or highways and monitor symptoms like nausea, dizziness or trouble breathing, health officials said Thursday.

They also warned residents near the fire site, at 34th Street and Grays Ferry Avenue, to close their windows and doors, and to circulate indoor air with fans to avoid unnecessary exposures. People who needed to go outside were advised to avoid activities like running and to wear a mask.

The fire broke out at the Philadelphia Transfer Station junkyard around 5:30 p.m., the Inquirer reported. The fire department did not immediately respond to a request for comment about its cause.

