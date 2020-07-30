More Culture:

July 30, 2020

Kevin Smith developing first 'The Green Hornet' animated series

The Monmouth County native teamed up with 'Peanuts' owner WildBrain

By Virginia Streva
Kevin Smith and Wildbrain, owner of "Peanuts," have teamed up to create a "Green Hornet" animated series. It will be the first cartoon for the vigilante superhero.

"Clerks" filmmaker and Monmouth County native Kevin Smith is developing a family-friendly "The Green Hornet" animated series based on the vigilante superhero franchise.

Smith and WildBrain, owner of classic cartoons such as "Inspector Gadget” and "Peanuts," have teamed up to bring the new series to life, Deadline reported Wednesday. It will be the first cartoon series for the iconic superhero.

"It’s an honor to escort the legendary Green Hornet and Kato into their very own animated series for the first time in the rich history of these iconic pop culture characters," Smith said. "I can’t believe WildBrain gave me this job and I can’t thank them enough for the opportunity to extend my childhood a little longer."

The original story follows Britt Reid, a wealthy publisher for a fictional newspaper, who transforms into the Green Hornet by night, battling criminals with his sidekick Kato. The upcoming series will follow the duo's grown son and daughter as the new generation fights crime.

This isn't Smith’s first time working with the superhero. He was hired to write a live-action feature film for Miramax in 2004, but the project never came to fruition. Instead, the script was re-written by Seth Rogen and his writing partner Evan Goldberg, and the film was released in 2011 starring Rogen as the vigilante. Smith eventually turned his script into a comic book series that was published by Dynamite Entertainment in 2010.

Most recently, the filmmaker wrote and directed the "Jay and Silent Bob Reboot." He also directed the comedy-horror film "Kilroy Was Here," which released its first trailer this week.

A premiere date for “The Green Hornet” series has not been announced. Smith and WildBrain are currently in the process of shopping the project to broadcast companies and streaming services.

Virginia Streva
