July 29, 2020

High Street on Market to relocate from Old City location following rent woes

The restaurant is looking for a new space to call home

Allie Miller
By Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff
high street on market

Old City's High Street on Market is relocating to a to-be-determined location somewhere in Philly.

High Street on Market is closing its Old City location due to rent increases made more impactful by the coronavirus pandemic, the local restaurant recently announced. 

The restaurant's rent has increased by more than 50% over the past year, a spokesperson for High Street on Market said in a release Monday.

Rent increases coupled with the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic "made it evident that sustaining High Street in its current Old City location would be impossible."

The Old City storefront will likely remain open until the lease for the current location at 308 Market St. in Philly is up in September. High Street on Market will remain open for curbside pickup, delivery and outdoor dining until then.

The restaurant spokesperson stressed that the move is a "relocation" and not a permanent closure. Owner Ellen Yin is currently searching for a new space.

The restaurant first opened in 2013 and is known for its fresh-baked bread used for its many sandwiches. 

Menu items include a turkey sandwich with green goddess dressing, a buttermilk fried chicken sandwich, black pepper carbonara made with bucatini noodles and pizzas with toppings like long hot peppers, Maryland crab, and pecorino cheese.

Yin's more high-end concept Fork will remain in service. It operates under a separate lease with a separate landlord. Fork's private dining room, situated within the current High Street on Market space, will cease to operate, but previously booked private events will have the opportunity to host their occasion in Fork's soon-to-be-renovated main dining room.

