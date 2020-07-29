Coming to HBO Max in August: Seth Rogen's 'An American Pickle,' 'Jojo Rabbit'

While the plot takes place in New York, the movie was mostly filmed in Pittsburgh. It was produced by Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and James Weaver. The three have produced several features together, including "50/50" and "Neighbors."

If you missed Taika Waititi's World War II comedy-drama "Jojo Rabbit" in theaters, it will premiere on HBO Max on Aug. 1. Other award-winning films to watch include "Driving Miss Daisy" and "Walk the Line.”

Romance fans also are in for a treat this month. The first two films in Richard Linklater's critically acclaimed "Before" trilogy, "Before Sunrise" and "Before Sunset," will appear on the platform. The films, which star Ethan Hawke and Julie Delpy, were inspired by Linklater's serendipitous encounter with a woman he met while visiting Philadelphia.

Additionally, a slew of romantic comedies will become available, including “Serendipity” and “Wedding Crashers.”

The streaming giant also will welcome Christopher Nolan's "The Dark Knight" to the platform. All four original Batman flicks from the 1990s will debut on the platform, as well.

Here's everything coming to HBO Max in August.

Aug. 1

All the President's Men

Altered States

Awkwafina is Nora from Queens, Season 1

Bad Influence (HBO)

Barkleys of Broadway

Batman

Batman Begins

Batman Forever

Batman Returns

The Bear (HBO)

Bee Season (HBO)

Before Sunrise (HBO)

Before Sunset (HBO)

Biloxi Blues (HBO)

Blade Runner: The Final Cut

Blue Crush (HBO)

The Candidate

Carefree

The Change-Up (Unrated Version) (HBO)

Contact

The Dark Knight



The Dishwasher (HBO)

Driving Miss Daisy

Elf

The First Grader (HBO)

The First Wives Club

Flipper (HBO)

Flying Down to Rio

Flying Leathernecks

Fracture

The Fugitive

The Gay Divorcee

Get on Up (HBO)

Go Tell It on the Mountain (HBO)

Grace Unplugged (HBO)

Hard to Kill

Harley Quinn, Seasons 1 and 2

Highlander: The Final Dimension (HBO)

Highlander IV: Endgame (HBO)

The Hindenburg (HBO)

Hours (HBO)

House Party

House Party 2

House Party: Tonight's the Night

How to Be a Player (HBO)

Idiocracy (Extended Version) (HBO)

Jeremiah Johnson

Jim Thorpe: All-American

Jojo Rabbit (HBO)



Kung Fu Panda

Kung Fu Panda 2

Leprechaun (HBO)

Leprechaun 2 (HBO)

Leprechaun 3 (HBO)

Leprechaun 4: In Space (HBO)

Leprechaun: Origins (HBO)

The Long Kiss Goodnight

The Lost Boys: The Thirst (HBO)

The Lost Boys: The Tribe (Unrated Version) (HBO)

Love Field (HBO)

Lovelace (HBO)

Lying And Stealing (HBO)

The Marine (Unrated Version) (HBO)

Martha Marcy May Marlene (HBO)

Marvin's Room (HBO)

Maverick

Monkeybone (HBO)

Mr. Magorium's Wonder Emporium (HBO)

Murder at 1600

The Mustang (HBO)

My Sister's Keeper

Nell (HBO)

New Year's Eve (HBO) Ocean's Eleven

On Dangerous Ground

On Golden Pond (HBO)

Phantom (HBO)

Pi (HBO)

Raise the Titanic (HBO)

Roberta

Romeo Must Die

Savages (Unrated Version) (HBO)

Say It Isn't So (HBO)

Serendipity

Skyline (HBO)

South Central

Spy Game (HBO)

Steven Universe Movie

The Story of Vernon and Irene Castle

Striptease

Swing Time

10,000 BC

They Live by Night

Things Never Said (HBO)

Three Days of the Condor

Time Bandits (HBO)

Top Hat

Two Minutes of Fame (HBO)

Walk the Line (Extended Version) (HBO)

Without Limits

Yes Man

Aug. 2

I'll Be Gone in the Dark (Docuseries Finale)

Aug. 3

Invisible Stories

Aug. 4

Aldnoah.Zero

Inuyasha

Mob Psycho, Season 1

Promised Neverland, Season 1

Puella Magi Madoka Magica

The Swamp, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

Aug. 6

An American Pickle

Doom Patrol, Season 2 finale

Esme & Roy, Season 2B

On The Trail: Inside the 2020 Primaries, Documentary Premiere (CNN)

Aug. 7

Habla Now (HBO)

Aug. 8

Richard Jewell (HBO)

Aug. 9

Perry Mason, Season finale

Aug. 12

Yusuf Hawkins: Storm Over Brooklyn (HBO)

Aug. 13

Infinity Train, Season 3 Premiere

Aug. 14

Carmen Y Lola (AKA Carmen And Lola) (HBO)

Aug. 15

Birds Of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), 2020 (HBO)

Aug. 16

Lovecraft Country, Series Premiere

Aug. 18

Looney Tunes, Batch 3

Smurfs, Season 2

Aug. 20

The Fungies, Season 1A

Singletown, Season 1

Aug. 21

No Quiero Ser Tu Hermano (AKA I Don't Want to Be Your Brother) (HBO)

Aug. 22

Queen & Slim (HBO)

Aug. 23

Mia's Magic Playground

Aug. 24

I May Destroy You, Finale (HBO)

Aug. 27

Ravi Patel's Pursuit of Happiness, Docuseries Premiere

Aug. 28

Seneca (HBO)

Steven Universe Future, Season Six

Aug. 29

The Way Back (HBO)