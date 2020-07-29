Coming to HBO Max in August: Seth Rogen's 'An American Pickle,' 'Jojo Rabbit'

July 29, 2020
HBO Max has announced a fresh list of films and TV shows is coming to the streaming platform for the month of August, including Oscar winner "Jojo Rabbit" and original film "An American Pickle."
The film stars Seth Rogen as an early 20th century immigrant and factory worker who falls into a vat of pickles and is brined for 100 years. He emerges in present-day Brooklyn and connects with his great-grandson, who is also played by Rogen. "An American Pickle" will premiere on Aug. 6. It's the streaming platform’s first original feature.
While the plot takes place in New York, the movie was mostly filmed in Pittsburgh. It was produced by Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and James Weaver. The three have produced several features together, including "50/50" and "Neighbors."
If you missed Taika Waititi's World War II comedy-drama "Jojo Rabbit" in theaters, it will premiere on HBO Max on Aug. 1. Other award-winning films to watch include "Driving Miss Daisy" and "Walk the Line.”
Romance fans also are in for a treat this month. The first two films in Richard Linklater's critically acclaimed "Before" trilogy, "Before Sunrise" and "Before Sunset," will appear on the platform. The films, which star Ethan Hawke and Julie Delpy, were inspired by Linklater's serendipitous encounter with a woman he met while visiting Philadelphia.
Additionally, a slew of romantic comedies will become available, including “Serendipity” and “Wedding Crashers.”
The streaming giant also will welcome Christopher Nolan's "The Dark Knight" to the platform. All four original Batman flicks from the 1990s will debut on the platform, as well.
Here's everything coming to HBO Max in August.
All the President's Men
Altered States
Awkwafina is Nora from Queens, Season 1
Bad Influence (HBO)
Barkleys of Broadway
Batman
Batman Begins
Batman Forever
Batman Returns
The Bear (HBO)
Bee Season (HBO)
Before Sunrise (HBO)
Before Sunset (HBO)
Biloxi Blues (HBO)
Blade Runner: The Final Cut
Blue Crush (HBO)
The Candidate
Carefree
The Change-Up (Unrated Version) (HBO)
Contact
The Dark Knight
The Dishwasher (HBO)
Driving Miss Daisy
Elf
The First Grader (HBO)
The First Wives Club
Flipper (HBO)
Flying Down to Rio
Flying Leathernecks
Fracture
The Fugitive
The Gay Divorcee
Get on Up (HBO)
Go Tell It on the Mountain (HBO)
Grace Unplugged (HBO)
Hard to Kill
Harley Quinn, Seasons 1 and 2
Highlander: The Final Dimension (HBO)
Highlander IV: Endgame (HBO)
The Hindenburg (HBO)
Hours (HBO)
House Party
House Party 2
House Party: Tonight's the Night
How to Be a Player (HBO)
Idiocracy (Extended Version) (HBO)
Jeremiah Johnson
Jim Thorpe: All-American
Jojo Rabbit (HBO)
Kung Fu Panda
Kung Fu Panda 2
Leprechaun (HBO)
Leprechaun 2 (HBO)
Leprechaun 3 (HBO)
Leprechaun 4: In Space (HBO)
Leprechaun: Origins (HBO)
The Long Kiss Goodnight
The Lost Boys: The Thirst (HBO)
The Lost Boys: The Tribe (Unrated Version) (HBO)
Love Field (HBO)
Lovelace (HBO)
Lying And Stealing (HBO)
The Marine (Unrated Version) (HBO)
Martha Marcy May Marlene (HBO)
Marvin's Room (HBO)
Maverick
Monkeybone (HBO)
Mr. Magorium's Wonder Emporium (HBO)
Murder at 1600
The Mustang (HBO)
My Sister's Keeper
Nell (HBO)
New Year's Eve (HBO)Ocean's Eleven
On Dangerous Ground
On Golden Pond (HBO)
Phantom (HBO)
Pi (HBO)
Raise the Titanic (HBO)
Roberta
Romeo Must Die
Savages (Unrated Version) (HBO)
Say It Isn't So (HBO)
Serendipity
Skyline (HBO)
South Central
Spy Game (HBO)
Steven Universe Movie
The Story of Vernon and Irene Castle
Striptease
Swing Time
10,000 BC
They Live by Night
Things Never Said (HBO)
Three Days of the Condor
Time Bandits (HBO)
Top Hat
Two Minutes of Fame (HBO)
Walk the Line (Extended Version) (HBO)
Without Limits
Yes Man
I'll Be Gone in the Dark (Docuseries Finale)
Invisible Stories
Aldnoah.Zero
Inuyasha
Mob Psycho, Season 1
Promised Neverland, Season 1
Puella Magi Madoka Magica
The Swamp, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
An American Pickle
Doom Patrol, Season 2 finale
Esme & Roy, Season 2B
On The Trail: Inside the 2020 Primaries, Documentary Premiere (CNN)
Habla Now (HBO)
Richard Jewell (HBO)
Perry Mason, Season finale
Yusuf Hawkins: Storm Over Brooklyn (HBO)
Infinity Train, Season 3 Premiere
Carmen Y Lola (AKA Carmen And Lola) (HBO)
Birds Of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), 2020 (HBO)
Lovecraft Country, Series Premiere
Looney Tunes, Batch 3
Smurfs, Season 2
The Fungies, Season 1A
Singletown, Season 1
No Quiero Ser Tu Hermano (AKA I Don't Want to Be Your Brother) (HBO)
Queen & Slim (HBO)
Mia's Magic Playground
I May Destroy You, Finale (HBO)
Ravi Patel's Pursuit of Happiness, Docuseries Premiere
Seneca (HBO)
Steven Universe Future, Season Six
The Way Back (HBO)
