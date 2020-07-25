More Culture:

July 25, 2020

Coming to Netflix in August: Jamie Foxx, Joseph Gordon-Levitt superhero movie 'Project Power'

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
TV Streaming
Netflix streaming August Netflix/YouTube

"Project Power" premieres Aug. 20 on Netflix. The film stars Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Jamie Foxx as a cop and former soldier that team up to investigate a dangerous pill that grants temporary superpowers.

Netflix released its list of films and TV shows coming to the platform in August and the lineup sports a slew of original content, including the highly-anticipated superhero movie "Project Power."

The film premieres on Aug. 14 and stars Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Jamie Foxx as a cop and former soldier that team up to investigate a dangerous pill that grants temporary superpowers. The superpowers are unique to each individual user, ranging from invisibility to bulletproof skin. Though, some users have a more violent reaction to the superpower pill. 

MORE: What's coming to Hulu in August: 'Top Gun,' 'Peanut Butter Falcon'

The film was directed by Ariel Schulman and Henry Joost ("Catfish," "Nerve") and written by Mattson Tomlin ("The Batman"). It also stars Dominique Fishback, Machine Gun Kelly, Rodrigo Santoro, and Courtney B. Vance.


Additionally, the streaming giant will premiere its coming-of-age dance film "Work It" on Aug. 7. "Hoops," an animated comedy following a foul-mouthed high school basketball coach voiced by Jake Johnson ("Jurassic World," "New Girl"), will debut on Aug. 21. Documentary fans also will be happy to see the addition of two docuseries "I am a Killer: Released" and "Immigration Nation."

Netflix also will host a variety of critically-acclaimed films, including "Being John Malkovich," "An Education," and "Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind." For those looking for a little more action, the original "Jurassic Park" trilogy and "Oceans Twelve" will hit the platform this month. Other fan favorites available include "Les Misérables," "The Addams Family," and "A Knight's Tale."

Here's everything coming to Netflix in August. 

Aug. 1

A Knight’s Tale
Acts of Violence
The Addams Family (1991)
An Education
Being John Malkovich
Death at a Funeral
Dennis the Menace
Elizabeth Harvest
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
Hardcore Henry
Iron Man Armored Adventures: Season 1-2
Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
Mad Max (1979)
Mr. Deeds
My Perfect Landing: Season 1
Nagi-Asu: A Lull in the Sea: Season 1
The NeverEnding Story
The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter
The Next Step: Season 6
Nights in Rodanthe
Ocean’s Thirteen
Ocean’s Twelve
Operation Ouch: Season 1
Operation Ouch: Special
Remember Me
Seabiscuit
Super Monsters: The New Class — Netflix Family
Toradora!: Season 1
Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: Season 2
The Ugly Truth
What Keeps You Alive

Aug. 2

Almost Love
Connected — Netflix Documentary

Aug. 3

Immigration Nation — Netflix Documentary


Aug. 4

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Summer Camp — Netflix Family
Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave — Netflix Family
Mundo Mistério / Mystery Lab — Netflix Original
Sam Jay: 3 In The Morning — Netflix Comedy Special

Aug. 5

Anelka: L’Incompris/Anelka: Misunderstood — Netflix Documentary
World’s Most Wanted — Netflix Documentary

Aug. 6

The Rain: Season 3 — Netflix Original
The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of The Gods — Netflix Anime

Aug. 7

Alta Mar/High Seas: Season 3 — Netflix Original
Berlin, Berlin — Netflix Film
The Magic School Bus Rides Again Kids In Space — Netflix Family
¡Nailed It! México: Season 2 — Netflix Original
The New Legends of Monkey: Season 2 — Netflix Family
Selling Sunset: Season 3 — Netflix Original
Sing On! Germany — Netflix Original
Tiny Creatures — Netflix Original
Wizards: Tales of Arcadia — Netflix Family
Word Party Songs — Netflix Family
Work It — Netflix Film

Aug. 8

The Promise
We Summon the Darkness

Aug. 10

Game On: A Comedy Crossover Event — Netflix Original
Nightcrawler

Aug. 11

Mr. Peabody & Sherman
Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids — Netflix Comedy Special

Aug. 12

Scary Movie 5
(Un)Well — Netflix Documentary

Aug. 13

Safety Not Guaranteed
Une fille facile/An Easy Girl — Netflix Film

Aug. 14

3%: Season 4 — Netflix Original
El robo del siglo — Netflix Original
Fearless — Netflix Film
Glow Up: Season 2 — Netflix Original
Project Power — Netflix Film
The Legend of Korra: Book One: Air
The Legend of Korra: Book Two: Spirits
The Legend of Korra: Book Three: Change
The Legend of Korra: Book Four: Balance
Octonauts & the Caves of Sac Actun — Netflix Family
Teenage Bounty Hunters — Netflix Original

Aug. 15

Rita: Season 5 — Netflix Original
Stranger: Season 2 — Netflix Original

Aug. 16

Johnny English
Les Misérables (2012)

Aug. 17

Crazy Awesome Teachers — Netflix Film
Drunk Parents
Glitch Techs: Season 2 — Netflix Family

Aug. 19

Crímenes de familia / The Crimes That Bind — Netflix Film
DeMarcus Family Rules — Netflix Original
High Score — Netflix Documentary

Aug. 20

Biohackers — Netflix Original
Good Kisser
Great Pretender — Netflix Anime
John Was Trying to Contact Aliens — Netflix Film

Aug. 21

Alien TV — Netflix Family
Fuego negro — Netflix Film
Hoops — Netflix Original

Lucifer: Season 5 — Netflix Original
Rust Valley Restorers: Season 3 — Netflix Original
The Sleepover — Netflix Film

Aug. 23

1BR
Septembers of Shiraz

Aug. 25

Emily’s Wonder Lab — Netflix Family
Trinkets: Season 2 — Netflix Original

Aug. 26

Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol — Netflix Original
La venganza de Analía — Netflix Original
Million Dollar Beach House — Netflix Original
Rising Phoenix —Netflix Documentary

Aug. 27

Aggretsuko: Season 3 — Netflix Anime
Retsuko the Red Panda
The Bridge Curse
The Frozen Ground

Aug. 28

All Together Now — Netflix Film
Cobra Kai: Seasons 1-2 — Netflix Original
I AM A KILLER: Released — Netflix Original
Orígenes secretos / Unknown Origins — Netflix Film

Aug. 31

Casino Royale
Quantum of Solace

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

Read more TV Streaming United States TV Shows Movies Netflix

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

In an empty Citizens Bank Park, one man is responsible for the cheers of 40,000 Phillies fans
Citizens-Bank-Sunset_072420_usat

Investigations

Tony Luke's cheesesteak shop owners charged in alleged tax evasion scheme
Tony Lukes Main

Prevention

Could employers and states mandate COVID-19 vaccinations?
Vaccine State mandate

Sixers

Instant observations: Ben Simmons comes out firing in Sixers' Orlando scrimmage vs. Grizzlies
Ben-Simmons_072420_usat

Renaissance

Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire will resume this fall for 40th anniversary season
pennsylvania renaissance faire event

Food & Drink

Philly River Stroll: FCM Hospitality opens outdoor eateries along Delaware River waterfront
Philly River Stroll

Featured Homes

Limited - The Hopkinson House - 604 S Washington Square 2206-08

FOR SALE! The Hopkinson House - Combination of two adjacent units to create a deluxe 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom with a balcony overlooking Washington Square and the Center City skyline; this home has incredible potential. 1,443 sf | $550,000
Limited - The Academy House - 1420 Locust Street - 12a

FOR SALE! The Academy House - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner unit offering gorgeous north-facing city vistas, an expansive master suite, incredible natural light and ample entertaining space. 1,524 sf | $499,900
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved