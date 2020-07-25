Coming to Netflix in August: Jamie Foxx, Joseph Gordon-Levitt superhero movie 'Project Power'

Netflix released its list of films and TV shows coming to the platform in August and the lineup sports a slew of original content, including the highly-anticipated superhero movie "Project Power."

The film premieres on Aug. 14 and stars Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Jamie Foxx as a cop and former soldier that team up to investigate a dangerous pill that grants temporary superpowers. The superpowers are unique to each individual user, ranging from invisibility to bulletproof skin. Though, some users have a more violent reaction to the superpower pill.