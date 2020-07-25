Coming to Netflix in August: Jamie Foxx, Joseph Gordon-Levitt superhero movie 'Project Power'

July 25, 2020
Netflix released its list of films and TV shows coming to the platform in August and the lineup sports a slew of original content, including the highly-anticipated superhero movie "Project Power."
The film premieres on Aug. 14 and stars Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Jamie Foxx as a cop and former soldier that team up to investigate a dangerous pill that grants temporary superpowers. The superpowers are unique to each individual user, ranging from invisibility to bulletproof skin. Though, some users have a more violent reaction to the superpower pill.
The film was directed by Ariel Schulman and Henry Joost ("Catfish," "Nerve") and written by Mattson Tomlin ("The Batman"). It also stars Dominique Fishback, Machine Gun Kelly, Rodrigo Santoro, and Courtney B. Vance.
Additionally, the streaming giant will premiere its coming-of-age dance film "Work It" on Aug. 7. "Hoops," an animated comedy following a foul-mouthed high school basketball coach voiced by Jake Johnson ("Jurassic World," "New Girl"), will debut on Aug. 21. Documentary fans also will be happy to see the addition of two docuseries "I am a Killer: Released" and "Immigration Nation."
Netflix also will host a variety of critically-acclaimed films, including "Being John Malkovich," "An Education," and "Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind." For those looking for a little more action, the original "Jurassic Park" trilogy and "Oceans Twelve" will hit the platform this month. Other fan favorites available include "Les Misérables," "The Addams Family," and "A Knight's Tale."
Here's everything coming to Netflix in August.
A Knight’s Tale
Acts of Violence
The Addams Family (1991)
An Education
Being John Malkovich
Death at a Funeral
Dennis the Menace
Elizabeth Harvest
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
Hardcore Henry
Iron Man Armored Adventures: Season 1-2
Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
Mad Max (1979)
Mr. Deeds
My Perfect Landing: Season 1
Nagi-Asu: A Lull in the Sea: Season 1
The NeverEnding Story
The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter
The Next Step: Season 6
Nights in Rodanthe
Ocean’s Thirteen
Ocean’s Twelve
Operation Ouch: Season 1
Operation Ouch: Special
Remember Me
Seabiscuit
Super Monsters: The New Class — Netflix Family
Toradora!: Season 1
Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: Season 2
The Ugly Truth
What Keeps You Alive
Almost Love
Connected — Netflix Documentary
Immigration Nation — Netflix Documentary
A Go! Go! Cory Carson Summer Camp — Netflix Family
Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave — Netflix Family
Mundo Mistério / Mystery Lab — Netflix Original
Sam Jay: 3 In The Morning — Netflix Comedy Special
Anelka: L’Incompris/Anelka: Misunderstood — Netflix Documentary
World’s Most Wanted — Netflix Documentary
The Rain: Season 3 — Netflix Original
The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of The Gods — Netflix Anime
Alta Mar/High Seas: Season 3 — Netflix Original
Berlin, Berlin — Netflix Film
The Magic School Bus Rides Again Kids In Space — Netflix Family
¡Nailed It! México: Season 2 — Netflix Original
The New Legends of Monkey: Season 2 — Netflix Family
Selling Sunset: Season 3 — Netflix Original
Sing On! Germany — Netflix Original
Tiny Creatures — Netflix Original
Wizards: Tales of Arcadia — Netflix Family
Word Party Songs — Netflix Family
Work It — Netflix Film
The Promise
We Summon the Darkness
Game On: A Comedy Crossover Event — Netflix Original
Nightcrawler
Mr. Peabody & Sherman
Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids — Netflix Comedy Special
Scary Movie 5
(Un)Well — Netflix Documentary
Safety Not Guaranteed
Une fille facile/An Easy Girl — Netflix Film
3%: Season 4 — Netflix Original
El robo del siglo — Netflix Original
Fearless — Netflix Film
Glow Up: Season 2 — Netflix Original
Project Power — Netflix Film
The Legend of Korra: Book One: Air
The Legend of Korra: Book Two: Spirits
The Legend of Korra: Book Three: Change
The Legend of Korra: Book Four: Balance
Octonauts & the Caves of Sac Actun — Netflix Family
Teenage Bounty Hunters — Netflix Original
Rita: Season 5 — Netflix Original
Stranger: Season 2 — Netflix Original
Johnny English
Les Misérables (2012)
Crazy Awesome Teachers — Netflix Film
Drunk Parents
Glitch Techs: Season 2 — Netflix Family
Crímenes de familia / The Crimes That Bind — Netflix Film
DeMarcus Family Rules — Netflix Original
High Score — Netflix Documentary
Biohackers — Netflix Original
Good Kisser
Great Pretender — Netflix Anime
John Was Trying to Contact Aliens — Netflix Film
Alien TV — Netflix Family
Fuego negro — Netflix Film
Hoops — Netflix Original
Lucifer: Season 5 — Netflix Original
Rust Valley Restorers: Season 3 — Netflix Original
The Sleepover — Netflix Film
1BR
Septembers of Shiraz
Emily’s Wonder Lab — Netflix Family
Trinkets: Season 2 — Netflix Original
Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol — Netflix Original
La venganza de Analía — Netflix Original
Million Dollar Beach House — Netflix Original
Rising Phoenix —Netflix Documentary
Aggretsuko: Season 3 — Netflix Anime
Retsuko the Red Panda
The Bridge Curse
The Frozen Ground
All Together Now — Netflix Film
Cobra Kai: Seasons 1-2 — Netflix Original
I AM A KILLER: Released — Netflix Original
Orígenes secretos / Unknown Origins — Netflix Film
Casino Royale
Quantum of Solace
Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.