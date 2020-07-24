What's coming to Hulu in August: 'Top Gun,' 'Peanut Butter Falcon'

July 24, 2020
Hulu will welcome a variety of classic films to the streaming platform in August, including 'Top Gun" and "Peanut Butter Falcon," making it the perfect time to escape the end-of-summer heat with a movie binge.
"Top Gun" will premiere on the streaming platform on Aug. 1. The sequel to the 1989 film, "Top Gun: Maverick," was headed for a theatrical release in December, but the movie was recently moved to next summer due to the coronavirus pandemic. For those needing more 1980s Tom Cruise in their life (because who doesn't?), the Academy Award-winning film "Rain Man" also will hit the platform next month.
On Aug. 6, the streaming giant will host the "Peanut Butter Falcon." The feel-good movie stars Shia LaBeouf as an outlaw who makes an unlikely friendship with a man with Down syndrome. Other classics coming to the platform in August include the Academy Award-winning movie "Monster's Ball" starring Halle Barry, "3:10 to Yuma," and Baz Luhrmann's "Australia." Rom-com fans also will be happy to see the additions of "My Best Friend's Wedding" and "Four Weddings and a Funeral."
But alas, Hulu giveth and Hulu taketh away. Several films that premiere this month will be removed from the platform on Aug. 31. This includes "Top Gun," "Four Weddings and a Funeral," "3:10 to Yuma," and "Rain Man." The movies "Moonstruck," "Risky Business," "Liar, Liar," and "Dirty Dancing" also will leave the platform at the end of August.
Here's what's coming to Hulu in August:
Monchhichi: Season 1B
The Pier (El Embarcadero): Seasons 1 and 2
UniKitty Season 2B
71
3:10 to Yuma
A Good Woman
A Perfect Murder
Australia
The Brothers McMullen
Cats & Dogs
Child's Play
City Slickers
City Slickers 2: The Legend of Curly's Gold
Company Business
Death at a Funeral
Elena Undone
Four Weddings and a Funeral
Free Fall
Gayby
Hellraiser
Hurricane Bianca
Just Charlie
The Last Stand
Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga'Hoole
Margin Call
Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World
My Best Friend's Wedding
My Bloody Valentine
Pit Stop
Rain Man
Rustlers' Rhapsody
Safe
The Saint
Sleeping with the Enemy
Sordid Lives
Spare Parts
Stanley & Iris
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan
Star Trek III: The Search for Spock
Star Trek V: The Final Frontier
Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country
Star Trek: Insurrection
Star Trek: The Motion Picture
Stuck On You
Top Gun
Ultraviolet
Up in the Air
Were The World Mine
Shark vs. Surfer: Special
Dora and the Lost City of Gold
Ordinary Love
The Real Housewives of Orange County: Season 14
The Peanut Butter Falcon
Slay the Dragon
The New York Times Presents: "This Is Dominic Fike: The Next Big Thing?": New Episode (FX on Hulu)
Hard Night Falling
Lucky Day
Alive And Kicking
Monster's Ball
Smile Down the Runway: Season 1, Episodes 1-12
Bernie The Dolphin 2
A Crime to Remember: Season 4
Bake You Rich: Season 1
Caribbean Life: Season 16
Chopped: Seasons 40-41
Christina On The Coast: Season 1
Honeymoon Hunters: Season 1
House Hunters International: Seasons 129 - 134
Island Life: Season 15
Mediterranean Life: Season 1
Murder in Paradise: Season 1
Naked and Afraid: Seasons 9 - 10
Property Brothers: Buying & Selling: Season 6
Say Yes to the Dress: Season 17
Sword Art Online: Alicization: Season 1
Worst Bakers in America: Season 1
Worst Cooks in America: Season 16
Behind You
The Cup
Daffodils
Unacknowledged
Find Me In Paris: Season 3 (Hulu Original)
Love in the Time of Corona: Series Premiere
Blindspot: Season 5
The Roads Not Taken
Mom: Season 7
The Binge (Hulu Original)
Casino Royale
Primal
Quantum of Solace
The Courier
Here's what's leaving Hulu in August:
3:10 to Yuma
The American President
Assassination Tango
Born to be Wild
Casino
Charlie Wilson's War
Charlotte's Web
Child's Play
Cliffhanger
The Cookout
Crooked Hearts
Dave
Dirty Dancing
Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights
Equilibrium
Fair Game
Four Weddings and a Funeral
Fun in Acapulco
Gorky Park
Happily N'Ever After
Happily N'Ever After 2
Hud
Incident at Loch Ness
Joyride
Liar, Liar
The Marine 3: Homefront
Molly
Moonstruck
Rain Man
Risky Business
Robin Hood: Men in Tights
The Scout
Sex Drive
Shirley Valentine
Starting Out in the Evening
Top Gun
Trade
The Whistle Blower
Wristcutters: A Love Story
The X-Files (1998)
Zardoz
This content and the links provided are sponsored by Hulu, independently created by PhillyVoice.
Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.