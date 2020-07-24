What's coming to Hulu in August: 'Top Gun,' 'Peanut Butter Falcon'

Hulu will welcome a variety of classic films to the streaming platform in August, including 'Top Gun" and "Peanut Butter Falcon," making it the perfect time to escape the end-of-summer heat with a movie binge.

"Top Gun" will premiere on the streaming platform on Aug. 1. The sequel to the 1989 film, "Top Gun: Maverick," was headed for a theatrical release in December, but the movie was recently moved to next summer due to the coronavirus pandemic. For those needing more 1980s Tom Cruise in their life (because who doesn't?), the Academy Award-winning film "Rain Man" also will hit the platform next month.





On Aug. 6, the streaming giant will host the "Peanut Butter Falcon." The feel-good movie stars Shia LaBeouf as an outlaw who makes an unlikely friendship with a man with Down syndrome. Other classics coming to the platform in August include the Academy Award-winning movie "Monster's Ball" starring Halle Barry, "3:10 to Yuma," and Baz Luhrmann's "Australia." Rom-com fans also will be happy to see the additions of "My Best Friend's Wedding" and "Four Weddings and a Funeral."

But alas, Hulu giveth and Hulu taketh away. Several films that premiere this month will be removed from the platform on Aug. 31. This includes "Top Gun," "Four Weddings and a Funeral," "3:10 to Yuma," and "Rain Man." The movies "Moonstruck," "Risky Business," "Liar, Liar," and "Dirty Dancing" also will leave the platform at the end of August.

Here's what's coming to Hulu in August:

August 1

Monchhichi: Season 1B

The Pier (El Embarcadero): Seasons 1 and 2

UniKitty Season 2B

71

3:10 to Yuma

A Good Woman

A Perfect Murder

Australia

The Brothers McMullen

Cats & Dogs

Child's Play

City Slickers

City Slickers 2: The Legend of Curly's Gold

Company Business

Death at a Funeral

Elena Undone

Four Weddings and a Funeral



Free Fall

Gayby

Hellraiser

Hurricane Bianca

Just Charlie

The Last Stand

Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga'Hoole

Margin Call

Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World

My Best Friend's Wedding

My Bloody Valentine

Pit Stop

Rain Man

Rustlers' Rhapsody

Safe

The Saint

Sleeping with the Enemy

Sordid Lives

Spare Parts

Stanley & Iris

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country

Star Trek: Insurrection

Star Trek: The Motion Picture

Stuck On You

Top Gun

Ultraviolet

Up in the Air

Were The World Mine





August 2

Shark vs. Surfer: Special

August 3

Dora and the Lost City of Gold

Ordinary Love

August 6

The Real Housewives of Orange County: Season 14

The Peanut Butter Falcon

Slay the Dragon





August 7

The New York Times Presents: "This Is Dominic Fike: The Next Big Thing?": New Episode (FX on Hulu)

August 10

Hard Night Falling

Lucky Day

August 11

Alive And Kicking

Monster's Ball

August 12

Smile Down the Runway: Season 1, Episodes 1-12

August 14

Bernie The Dolphin 2

August 15

A Crime to Remember: Season 4

Bake You Rich: Season 1

Caribbean Life: Season 16

Chopped: Seasons 40-41

Christina On The Coast: Season 1

Honeymoon Hunters: Season 1

House Hunters International: Seasons 129 - 134

Island Life: Season 15

Mediterranean Life: Season 1

Murder in Paradise: Season 1

Naked and Afraid: Seasons 9 - 10

Property Brothers: Buying & Selling: Season 6

Say Yes to the Dress: Season 17

Sword Art Online: Alicization: Season 1

Worst Bakers in America: Season 1

Worst Cooks in America: Season 16

August 16

Behind You

August 18

The Cup

August 20

Daffodils

Unacknowledged

August 21

Find Me In Paris: Season 3 (Hulu Original)

August 22

Love in the Time of Corona: Series Premiere

August 23

Blindspot: Season 5

August 24

The Roads Not Taken

August 26

Mom: Season 7

August 28

The Binge (Hulu Original)

August 31

Casino Royale

Primal

Quantum of Solace

The Courier

Here's what's leaving Hulu in August:

August 31

3:10 to Yuma

The American President

Assassination Tango

Born to be Wild

Casino

Charlie Wilson's War

Charlotte's Web

Child's Play

Cliffhanger

The Cookout

Crooked Hearts

Dave

Dirty Dancing

Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights

Equilibrium

Fair Game

Four Weddings and a Funeral

Fun in Acapulco

Gorky Park

Happily N'Ever After

Happily N'Ever After 2

Hud

Incident at Loch Ness

Joyride

Liar, Liar

The Marine 3: Homefront

Molly

Moonstruck

Rain Man

Risky Business

Robin Hood: Men in Tights

The Scout

Sex Drive

Shirley Valentine

Starting Out in the Evening

Top Gun

Trade

The Whistle Blower

Wristcutters: A Love Story

The X-Files (1998)

Zardoz