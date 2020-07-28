Which of your favorite shows received 2020 Emmy nominations?

Nominations for the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards were announced Tuesday and there are a lot of snubs and surprises.

Netflix snagged an impressive 160 nominations, while Disney+ was able to pick up its first nominations thanks to "The Mandalorian" (and that adorable Baby Yoda) and NBC's "The Good Place" was the only broadcast program recognized.

The afterlife sitcom along with "Watchmen," "Succession" and "Ozark" were some of the expected shows to get nods. But what's exciting is that "Schitt's Creek" is finally receiving the recognition it deserves, "Euphoria" star Zendaya is a contender for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series and the moody limited series "Normal People" is getting some appreciation.

What may not sit right with some fans is that Reese Witherspoon, who starred in "Big Little Lies," "Little Fires Everywhere" and "The Morning Show," was left off the 2020 list.

The nominations for the biggest categories are below. The full list can be viewed on the Emmys website. This year's award show will take place Sunday, Sept. 20, on ABC with Jimmy Kimmel as the host, but no other details have been announced yet.

Outstanding Drama Series

"Better Call Saul"

"Killing Eve"

"Ozark"

"Stranger Things"

"Succession"

"The Crown"

"The Handmaid's Tale"

"The Mandalorian"

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman — "Ozark"

Brian Cox — "Succession"

Steve Carell — "The Morning Show"

Billy Porter — "Pose"

Jeremy Strong — "Succession"

Sterling K. Brown — "This Is Us"

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Zendaya — "Euphoria"

Sandra Oh — "Killing Eve"

Olivia Coleman — "The Crown"

Jodie Comer — "Killing Eve"

Laura Linney — "Ozark"

Jennifer Aniston — "The Morning Show"

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Giancarlo Esposito — "Better Call Saul"

Nicholas Braun — "Succession"

Bradley Whitford — "The Handmaid's Tale"

Mark Duplass — "The Morning Show"

Matthew Macfadyen — "Succession"

Kieran Culkin — "Succession"

Billy Crudup — "The Morning Show"

Jeffrey Wright — "Westworld"

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Laura Dern — "Big Little Lies"

Fiona Shaw — "Killing Eve"

Sarah Snook — "Succession"

Samira Wiley — "The Handmaid's Tale"

Meryl Streep — "Big Little Lies"

Julia Garner — "Ozark"

Helena Bonham Carter — "The Crown"

Thandie Newton — "Westworld"

Outstanding Comedy Series

"Curb Your Enthusiasm"

"Dead to Me"

"The Good Place"

"The Kominsky Method"

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

"Schitt's Creek"

"What We Do In The Shadows"

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony AndersonDon Cheadle — "Black Monday"

Ted Danson — "The Good Place"

Michael Douglas — "The Kominsky Method"

Eugene Levy — "Schitt's Creek"

Ramy Youssef — "Ramy"

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate — "Dead to Me"

Rachel Brosnahan — "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Linda Cardellini — "Dead to Me"

Catherine O'Hara — "Schitt's Creek"

Issa Rae — "Insecure"

Tracee Ellis Ross — "black-ish"

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Andrew Braugher — "Brooklyn Nine-Nine"

Mahershala Ali — "Ramy"

Kenan Thompson — "Saturday Night Live"

Daniel Levy — "Schitt's Creek"

William Jackson Harper — "The Good Place"

Alan Arkin — "The Komisky Method"

Sterling K. Brown — "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Tony Shalhoub — "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Betty Gilpin — "Glow"

Kate McKinnon — "Saturday Night Live"

Annie Murphy — "Schitt's Creek"

Alex Borstein — "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Yvonne Orji — "Insecure"

Cecily Strong — "Saturday Night Live"

D'Arcy Carden — "The Good Place"

Marin Hinkle — "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Outstanding Limited Series

"Little Fires Everywhere"

"Mrs. America"

"Unbelievable"

"Unorthodox"

"Watchmen"

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series

Hugh Jackman — "Bad Education"

Jeremy Pope — "Hollywood"

Mark Ruffalo — "I Know This Much Is True"

Paul Mescal — "Normal People"

Jeremy Irons — "Watchmen"

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series

Kerry Washington — "Little Fires Everywhere"

Cate Blanchett — "Mrs. America"

Octavia Spencer — "Self Made: Inspired By the Life of C.J. Walker"

Shira Haas — "Unorthodox"

Regina King — "Watchmen"

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series

Dylan McDermott — "Hollywood"

Jim Parsons — "Hollywood"

Tituss Burgess — "Ubreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend"

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II — "Watchmen"

Jovan Apedo — "Watchmen"

Louis Gossett Jr. — "Watchmen"

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series

Holland Taylor — "Hollywood"

Uzo Aduba — "Mrs. America"

Margo Martindale — "Mrs. America"

Tracey Ullman — "Mrs. America"

Toni Collette — "Unbelievable"

Jean Smart — "Watchmen"