Gritty delivers 'honest' Christmas message to ESPN's Katie Nolan

The assumptions we make about Flyers mascot Gritty are all pretty premature in his early days of existence. His true identity reveals itself tweet by tweet and in every special appearance somebody pays him handsomely to make.

This weekend, Gritty paid a special visit to the home of ESPN personality Katie Kolan, whose new show, "Always Late With Katie Nolan," is her first dedicated program with the network since leaving FOX Sports 1.

The purpose of this visit was to be extremely petty and condescending. We now know Gritty excels at this.