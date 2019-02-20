More Health:

February 20, 2019

This new app will take the guesswork out of grocery shopping for food allergy sufferers

Tech relies on augmented reality and filtering options

By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
If you’re one of the thousands upon thousands of Americans who suffer from allergies, intolerances or other dietary restrictions, a new app on the market will make your life — and grocery shopping — a lot easier.

Scandit is a barcode scanning platform created in Switzerland. The platform, according to Fast Company, allows consumers filter grocery store items based on their dietary preferences. With the help of the app's augmented reality filters, shoppers can avoid specific products on participating store shelves. The app will include various categories such as dairy- or nut-free, Fast Company reports.

Scandit hopes some U.S. grocery stores will roll out the capability within six to nine months, reports USA Today.

RELATED READ: Giant's Heirloom Markets coming to University City, 2 other sites 

In the store, the app's users will simply shoot their smartphones at a grocery shelf or case, and icons will pop up on the device’s screen above items that meet their dietary requirements, USA Today reports:

“Standing in front of shelves filled with hundreds of items can be an intimidating experience,” Scandit CEO Samuel Mueller said. “Instead of picking the best item, many shoppers just give up and pick the most familiar one. (Augmented reality) filtering enables shoppers to quickly see beyond the shelves and into the products themselves so they can find exactly what they want in the most efficient way.”

This forthcoming ability to search by ingredients is the latest push in the race toward grocery shopping of the future, according to USA Today. 

