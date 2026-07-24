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July 24, 2026

Volunteer with Habitat for Humanity at Northeast Philly event on Saturday

The July 25 community event at Lowe's invites people of all ages to build Adirondack chairs, write welcome cards for new homeowners and enjoy family-friendly activities.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Volunteering Habitat for Humanity
UPS Volunteer Chair Build with Habitat Philadelphia 2025 2 _ by Cary Porter.jpg Photo Credit/Cary Porter

Volunteers build Adirondack chairs at Habitat for Humanity community event

Habitat for Humanity will host a community volunteer event at the Northeast Philadelphia Lowe's on Saturday, July 25, with hands-on service projects and family-friendly activities.

The free event runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 9701 E. Roosevelt Blvd. and is open to volunteers of all ages.

Volunteers can help build Adirondack chairs, write welcome cards for new homeowners and create drawings for families. Food trucks, balloon artists and other activities also will be on site.

The event is part of Habitat for Humanity's 50th anniversary celebration and a nationwide partnership with Lowe's. Organizers say similar volunteer events are taking place at 20 Lowe's stores across the country to bring communities together in support of affordable housing.

Habitat for Humanity says it helped more than 3 million people access new or improved housing in 2025, bringing its 50-year impact to more than 65 million people worldwide.

Habitat for Humanity Community Volunteer Event

Saturday, July 25 | 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Lowes
9701 E. Roosevelt Blvd.
Philadelphia, PA 19115

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

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