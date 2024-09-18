Man who worked as Sesame Place character allegedly exchanged sexually explicit photos with girl online

A New Jersey man who worked as a costumed character at Sesame Place in Bucks County and other venues is facing sexual assault charges for allegedly exploiting a preteen girl online.

Don-Diego Parkman, 19, of Hamilton, was arrested for allegedly exchanging sexually explicit messages and photos with a girl from Missouri, acting Mercer County Prosecutor Theresa Hilton said Tuesday. Parkman also has worked as a costumed character and mascot for the Somerset Patriots minor league baseball team and Devils Arena Entertainment, a company affiliated with the New Jersey Devils.