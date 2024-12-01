Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Ravens game

In Week 13, the Philadelphia Eagles extended their winning streak to eight games after convincingly beating the explosive Baltimore Ravens on the road. As always, win, lose, or tie, we hand out 10 awards.

1) The 'Third Time's a Charm' Award 🍀🦄🎈: Vic Fangio

Before Sunday, Vic Fangio had faced Lamar Jackson twice. Here's what Jackson did in those games:

• 2021, Ravens 23 at Broncos 7: 22 of 37 for 316 yards (8.5 YPA), 1 TD, 0 INT. 7 rushes for 28 yards.

• 2023, Dolphins 19 at Ravens 56: 18 of 21 for 321 yards (15.3 YPA), 5 TDs, 0 INT. 6 rushes for 35 yards.

On Sunday, Jackson had good misleading stats, mainly due to a garbage-time TD drive late in the game, but Fangio's defense frustrated Jackson into bad throws while under duress all night.

It's pretty crazy to think about how bad the Eagles' defense looked this time a year ago, and what they look like now. Yes, they have better players at some positions, but Fangio has been the biggest upgrade, by far.

2) The 'Bottled Up' Award 🍾: Derrick Henry

Henry had 19 carries for 82 yards, which is a fine enough game, but it was only the second time that an opponent kept him out of the end zone this season, and it was well shy of his 110 rushing yards per game average heading into this matchup.

Henry is a 247-pound beast who has made a living truck-sticking opposing linebackers and defensive backs, but on Sunday he got planted by Cooper DeJean.

DeJean can tell his grandkids about that hit, you know, as soon as he goes through puberty.

3) The 'Bottled Up, But Only For So Long' Award 🚫🍾: Saquon Barkley

The Ravens came into this matchup as the No. 1 run defense in the NFL, and for a while they did a good job containing Saquon Barkley... until they didn't.

Barkley is the first player to rush for 100+ yards against the Ravens this season. It was also the eighth time he has rushed for 100+ yards, and the sixth time in the last seven games.

He probably should be the MVP.

4) The 'Close Them Out' Award 🚪: The Eagles' final offensive drive

This was a dirty, grimy Eagles win, and I thought their final drive of the game was the perfect encapsulation of that. They only gained 25 yards, but they chewed up 5:08 in game clock while also getting the Ravens to burn all three of their timeouts as well as the two-minute warning.

That's dominant football, even if it isn't always pretty.

MORE: The pivotal plays from the Eagles' statement win over the Ravens

5) The 'Huggable' Award 🐻: Jalen Carter

It's becoming almost comical how much Jalen Carter is getting held every game, and he can't buy a flag.

He is also facing constant double-teams, and he manages to impact games every week anyway. Against the Ravens, he had 4 tackles, a sack, a couple of tackles for loss, and at least a half dozen pressures.

He's already one of the best defensive players in the NFL.

6) The 'He's Everywhere' Award: Zack Baun

Baun had 13 tackles, a half sack, and his fourth forced fumble of the season.

He indeed should be an All-Pro this season.

7) The 'Step Up' Award 🪜: Dallas Goedert

With DeVonta Smith out, the Eagles needed someone other than A.J. Brown to make a play in the passing game, and Goedert obliged.

That catch and run got the Eagles on the board, and jump-started a 21-3 run after falling behind 9-0.

8) The 'GOAT No More' Award 🚫🐐: Justin Tucker

Justin Tucker has been thought of as the best kicker in the NFL over the last decade or so. In 2024, he is having the worst season of his career, by far, and he missed three kicks — two field goals and a PAT — against the Eagles.

I don't think it's as simple as saying, "The Ravens lost by five and they missed out on seven points because of Tucker's misses." But certainly, those misses helped!

9) The 'Hidden Yards' Award: Braden Mann and Britain Covey

Mann had two punts that were downed inside the 5 yard line. One was downed at the 1 yard line by Sydney Brown, and one was downed at the 5 yard line by Kelee Ringo. Mann said that the wind was in his face on those two punts, so he wanted to keep them low. On both punts Brown and Ringo got down the field quickly, perhaps making Ravens returner Tylan Wallace think twice about trying to field them. Wallace let them roll, and both Brown and Ringo were in a great position to keep them out of the end zone.

The Ravens punted on each of their two drives that started inside the 5, and the Eagles scored touchdowns on each of their two ensuing drives.

Conversely, Britain Covey had two plays in which he fielded short line drive punts. One was a grounder that he scooped up like a shortstop instead of letting it roll. That play likely saved around 15 yards. On the other, he hustled up the field and caught it in the air, saving the Eagles precious field position deep in their own end.

"Our guys caught the punts," an astute Nick Sirianni said after the game.

10) The 'Heat Is On' Award 🔥🦁🔥: The Lions

The Lions beat the Bears on Thanksgiving, bringing their record to 11-1 on the season. With their win over the Ravens, the Eagles stayed one game behind them at 10-2.

Depending on what you think of the Commanders, the Eagles have one or two hard games left. The Lions have three or four, depending on what you think of the 49ers. The Eagles' and Lions' remaining schedules:

Week Eagles (10-2) Lions (11-1) 14 Panthers (3-9) Packers (9-3) 15 Steelers (9-3) Bills (9-2) 16 At Commanders (8-5) At Bears (4-8) 17 Cowboys (5-7) At 49ers (5-6) 18 Giants (2-10) Vikings (10-2) TOTAL 27-34 (0.443) 37-21 (0.638)



The 1 seed is within reach.

MORE: Saquon Barkley is the ultimate closer