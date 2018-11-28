More Events:

November 28, 2018

Check out these seven events celebrating Hanukkah in Philly

The Festival of Lights begins Sunday, Dec. 2

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
2-122916_Hanukkah_Newton.jpg Ed Newton/for PhillyVoice

The Vesper and Malta Boat Clubs act as the shamash of the Philadelphia Parks and Recreation sponsored Boathouse Row menorah. Photographed Thursday, December 29, 2016.

Hanukkah begins Sunday, Dec. 2, and ends Monday, Dec. 10. This year, celebrate the Festival of Lights by attending a community event.

Watch as Boathouse Row turns blue and white, play dreidel games in Franklin Square, or attend a huge party at the National Museum of American Jewish Heritage.

Read on for a full list of ways to celebrate Hanukkah in Philly.

Menorah lighting at Betsy Ross House

Join the Betsy Ross House and Old City Jewish Arts Center for a community menorah lighting on the first night of Hanukkah. Attendees will be treated to beverages, latkes and donuts in the landmark's courtyard.

Sunday, Dec. 2
4:30 p.m. | Free to attend
239 Arch St., Philadelphia, PA 19106

Hanukkah on Boathouse Row

Philly's iconic Boathouse Row will be lit up blue and white for seven days.

The lights will be switched on at 6 p.m., on Monday, Dec. 3, after city officials lead a program of traditional prayers and songs.

Monday, Dec. 3, through Sunday, Dec. 9
Boathouse Row

Cocktails and candle lighting at National Museum of American Jewish Heritage

The museum's annual Hanukkah celebration includes a specialty cocktail, wine, beer and Hanukkah-inspired hors d'oeuvres.

Last year, more than 200 people attended the party. Tickets are $35 ($25 for Young Friends members).

Thursday, Dec. 6
7-10 p.m. | $25-$35 per person
101 S. Independence Mall E., Philadelphia, PA 19106

Free movie night curated by Jewish Film Festival

Head to South Street Cinema for an evening of movies, latkes and vodka. Four shorts picked by the Young Friends of Gershman Philadelphia Jewish Film Festival will be screened.

Thursday, Dec. 6
7-9 p.m. | Free to attend
327 South St., Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19147

Menorah lighting at Rittenhouse Square

Watch as a giant menorah is lit in Rittenhouse Square on Thursday, Dec. 6.

Before, the nearby Ethical Humanist Society of Philadelphia will be open for pre-ceremony snacks and activities, including a balloon-twisting demo and face painting.

Thursday, Dec. 6
5:30 p.m. | Free to attend
210 W. Rittenhouse Square, Philadelphia, PA 19103

Hanukkah party at Philadelphia Museum of Art

Friday nights at the art museum are filled with live music and dancing. On Friday, Dec. 7, celebrate the joy of the Hanukkah season with Dan Blacksberg and Freilachs Music.

Attendees will have full gallery access, and can also enjoy cocktails and tapas.

Friday, Dec. 7
5-8:45 p.m. | Free with museum admission
2600 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, Philadelphia, PA 19130

Hanukkah celebration at Franklin Square

Celebrate Hanukkah with dreidel games, latkes and free crafts for children in the park.

At Franklin Square, there's also a holiday light show, kid-size train, winter beer garden and heated tent with sweets.

Friday, Dec. 7
5:30-7:30 pm | Free to attend
200 N. 6th St., Philadelphia, PA 19106

Listed by