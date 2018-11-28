Check out these seven events celebrating Hanukkah in Philly

Hanukkah begins Sunday, Dec. 2, and ends Monday, Dec. 10. This year, celebrate the Festival of Lights by attending a community event.

Watch as Boathouse Row turns blue and white, play dreidel games in Franklin Square, or attend a huge party at the National Museum of American Jewish Heritage.

Read on for a full list of ways to celebrate Hanukkah in Philly.

Join the Betsy Ross House and Old City Jewish Arts Center for a community menorah lighting on the first night of Hanukkah. Attendees will be treated to beverages, latkes and donuts in the landmark's courtyard.

Sunday, Dec. 2

4:30 p.m. | Free to attend

239 Arch St., Philadelphia, PA 19106

Philly's iconic Boathouse Row will be lit up blue and white for seven days.

The lights will be switched on at 6 p.m., on Monday, Dec. 3, after city officials lead a program of traditional prayers and songs.



Monday, Dec. 3, through Sunday, Dec. 9

Boathouse Row

The museum's annual Hanukkah celebration includes a specialty cocktail, wine, beer and Hanukkah-inspired hors d'oeuvres.

Last year, more than 200 people attended the party. Tickets are $35 ($25 for Young Friends members).

Thursday, Dec. 6

7-10 p.m. | $25-$35 per person

101 S. Independence Mall E., Philadelphia, PA 19106

Head to South Street Cinema for an evening of movies, latkes and vodka. Four shorts picked by the Young Friends of Gershman Philadelphia Jewish Film Festival will be screened.

Thursday, Dec. 6

7-9 p.m. | Free to attend

327 South St., Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19147

Watch as a giant menorah is lit in Rittenhouse Square on Thursday, Dec. 6.



Before, the nearby Ethical Humanist Society of Philadelphia will be open for pre-ceremony snacks and activities, including a balloon-twisting demo and face painting.



Thursday, Dec. 6

5:30 p.m. | Free to attend

210 W. Rittenhouse Square, Philadelphia, PA 19103



Friday nights at the art museum are filled with live music and dancing. On Friday, Dec. 7, celebrate the joy of the Hanukkah season with Dan Blacksberg and Freilachs Music.

Attendees will have full gallery access, and can also enjoy cocktails and tapas.

Friday, Dec. 7

5-8:45 p.m. | Free with museum admission

2600 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, Philadelphia, PA 19130

Celebrate Hanukkah with dreidel games, latkes and free crafts for children in the park.



At Franklin Square, there's also a holiday light show, kid-size train, winter beer garden and heated tent with sweets.

Friday, Dec. 7

5:30-7:30 pm | Free to attend

200 N. 6th St., Philadelphia, PA 19106

