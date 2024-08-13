Man shoots at woman and child in Havertown road rage incident, police say

A 30-year-old man shot at a vehicle occupied by a woman and her 10-year-old nephew Monday afternoon in Havertown, according to police.

The incident took place at the 2000 block of West Chester Pike sometime before 3:30 p.m. Haverford Township police say that Sean Moses, a Drexel Hill native, fired 13 gunshots at the woman's white Jeep Cherokee in a fit of road rage.

The woman was injured by glass or shrapnel, but neither occupant was shot. Police say that before the shooting, the woman was on Interstate 476 and saw Moses driving a dark Lincoln SUV behind her.

When she got off near Lawrence Road and West Chester Pike, Moses pulled up next to her, sideswiped her vehicle and opened fire from his window. Bullets struck the Jeep's windshield, hood and headlight.

Officials took the woman and child to Lankenau Medical Center and temporarily closed eastbound West Chester Pike to clear the scene. Moses fled the scene, but Radnor police used license plate tag readers to find him.

Upper Darby Township police stopped Moses in his vehicle at State Rd. and West Chester Pike in Upper Darby. Investigators found a firearm on the front seat of the vehicle.

Moses has been charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault and related charges. Police say that there is no ongoing threat to the public and that the investigation is ongoing.