More News:

August 13, 2024

Man shoots at woman and child in Havertown road rage incident, police say

Sean Moses, 30, fired 13 shots at a vehicle's hood, windshield and headlight and has been charged with attempted homicide.

Chris Compendio
By Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Shootings
Haverford road rage Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Drexel Hill native Sean Moses, 30, fired 13 gunshots at a white SUV occupied by a woman and her 10-year-old nephew. Police found Moses through license place tracking and took him into custody.

A 30-year-old man shot at a vehicle occupied by a woman and her 10-year-old nephew Monday afternoon in Havertown, according to police.

The incident took place at the 2000 block of West Chester Pike sometime before 3:30 p.m. Haverford Township police say that Sean Moses, a Drexel Hill native, fired 13 gunshots at the woman's white Jeep Cherokee in a fit of road rage.

MORE: Three dead in murder-suicide at Bucks County home, district attorney says

The woman was injured by glass or shrapnel, but neither occupant was shot. Police say that before the shooting, the woman was on Interstate 476 and saw Moses driving a dark Lincoln SUV behind her. 

When she got off near Lawrence Road and West Chester Pike, Moses pulled up next to her, sideswiped her vehicle and opened fire from his window. Bullets struck the Jeep's windshield, hood and headlight.

Officials took the woman and child to Lankenau Medical Center and temporarily closed eastbound West Chester Pike to clear the scene. Moses fled the scene, but Radnor police used license plate tag readers to find him.

Upper Darby Township police stopped Moses in his vehicle at State Rd. and West Chester Pike in Upper Darby. Investigators found a firearm on the front seat of the vehicle. 

Moses has been charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault and related charges. Police say that there is no ongoing threat to the public and that the investigation is ongoing.

Chris Compendio

Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff

chris@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Shootings Havertown Crime Road Rage Police

Videos

Featured

Limited - Visit NJ - Lucy

Do you know these fun facts about the stunning New Jersey Shore?
Limited - Cape May County - Sailboat

The Jersey Cape has an exciting lineup of events scheduled this month

Just In

Must Read

Real Estate

Tour this Fishtown home, previously a church built 164 years ago
Fishtown Church Main

Sponsored

IBEW Local 98, Rowan University reach unique education agreement
Limited - IBEW Local 98 Rowan

Adult Health

Racism and discrimination lead to faster aging through brain network changes, new study finds
Aging Racial Discrimination

Entertainment

Colman Domingo to voice the villain in Marvel's new animated 'Spider-Man' series
colman domingo spider-man

Sixers

5 Sixers thoughts: Joel Embiid's Olympic debut is over. Could Tyrese Maxey be next?
Embiid 8.11.24

Festivals

A new festival will showcase visual arts and live music in West Philly
Urban Art Gallery

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved