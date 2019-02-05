More Health:

February 05, 2019

Three types of 'healthy' pasta that you've probably never heard of (let alone eaten)

Just be open-minded about it ...

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.
By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
Healthy Eating Pasta
shirataki noodles flickr Sarah R/Flickr

A Ponzu noodle bowl with shirataki noodles.

No matter the time of year, a bowl of noodles is a mouth-watering option, but these typically carb-heavy gems are particularly alluring in times of, say, a polar vortex.

Despite putting the comfort in comfort food, noodles and pasta — which aren’t exactly what you picture when it comes to healthy eating — can actually be healthy, depending what they’re made of, a registered dietician told Well and Good.

Obviously, protein-rich pastas that have emerged in recent years — including Banza and the like — are a healthy option if you’re looking for a hearty bowl of pasta. But there are a few lighter options that can scratch your noodle itch, with slightly less calories and carbs (if that’s important to you).

Peep the healthier noodle options you probably haven’t eaten before, below.

RELATED READ: This 2-minute hack will help combat junk food cravings

KELP NOODLES

These half-transparent noodles made from the jelly-like extract left after steaming edible kelp — a brown seaweed that grows in the depths of the ocean. Typically used in Korean cuisine, kelp noodles are rich in a number of nutrients – namely calcium, iron and vitamin K, according to Livestrong. But keep in mind they are naturally high in sodium. A half cup of homemade kelp noodles has 186 milligrams of sodium. Adding another one-eighth teaspoon of salt to make your noodles is another 250 milligrams of sodium.

Given that these noodles originate from Korean kitchens, they take well to Asian pasta dishes like this sesame chicken kelp noodle recipe that’s both Paleo and low-carb. 

MUNG BEAN PASTA

Mung beans offer plenty of vitamins and minerals, including protein, zinc, B vitamins, folate and more, according to Healthline.

Also known as “glass noodles,” these noodles are dehydrated strands made from mung bean starch, according to Livestrong, and they provide a good source of choline, which helps protect the structure of the cell membranes.  

These noodles are also native to India and Asia, so they fit seamlessly into recipes involving those flavors, including this recipe for pan-seared Sichuan shrimp with mung bean noodles.

SHIRATAKI NOODLES

OK, so these are the noodles that you might already know about. Shirataki noodles are almost entirely free of calories and carbohydrates and boast some pretty great health benefits – from reducing blood sugar levels to cutting cholesterol and improving gut health, according to Dr. Axe

They are made primarily from glucomannan, a type of fiber that comes from konjac root. Konjac, sometimes known as devil’s tongue or the konnyaku potato, is a type of plant that is native to eastern Asia....Shirataki noodles are made mostly of water, containing about 97 percent water and 3 percent glucomannan fiber.

Shirataki noodles pair wonderfully with Asian dishes, though their versatility means they can be used in typically carb-heavy Italian dishes like this low-carb chicken Tetrazzini

Aside from being packed with vitamins and nutrients, these pasta alternatives are healthier, too, because, unlike white flour pasta, they don't cause a huge spike in blood sugar. 

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.

Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff

bailey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Healthy Eating Pasta United States Healthy Living Healthy Food Noodles

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles-only mock draft, final version
042319DexterLawrence

Prevention

Harvard study finds lung-damaging toxins in popular e-cigarette products
e-cigarette lung toxins

Furnace Party

Your guide to Brewerytown's mysterious 'Furnace Party'
Furnace Party

Sixers

Sixers' maturity closing out Brooklyn Nets will be key against Toronto in round two
042319-JoelEmbiidBenSimmons-USAToday

Movies

'Avengers: Endgame': Getting caught up on the many superhero characters
The Avengers in Endgame

Children's Health

WHO sets new guidelines for physical activity, screen time for young kids
children activity guidelines who

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved