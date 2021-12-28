More Health:

December 28, 2021

Start the New Year on a healthy note with these 6 party foods

Indulging in some holiday fun doesn't have to derail your good eating habits

By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff
There are a lot of tasty, but healthy recipes perfect for your New Year's Eve celebrations. That includes a healthier way to eat chicken wings.

Want to celebrate the end of 2021 without experiencing a hangover of guilt brought on by overindulging in food and drink?

There are a lot of tasty, but healthy recipes perfect for your New Year's Eve celebrations – whether you are celebrating alone or with a scaled down party list this year.

Try these six recipes from Crispyfoodidea, EatingWell, Killing Thyme and Eat This, Not That!

1. Keto Sausage Balls

This keto-friendly appetizer from Crispyfoodidea takes just 25 minutes to make and only requires six ingredients.

Find the full recipe here.

2. New Year's Eve Popcorn

Instead of popcorn drenched in salt and butter, try this popcorn from Killing Thyme made with chili, lime and coconut oil.

Find the full recipe here.

3. Creamy Fettuccine with Brussels Sprouts & Mushrooms

EatingWell suggests this veggie and pasta dish for your sit-down holiday festivities. The sliced Brussels sprouts and mushrooms do not take long to cook, and the dish can be served with a tossed salad.

Find the full recipe here.

4. Lemon-Garlic Butter Scallops

Seafood is always a nice treat for the holidays. This healthy scallop recipe by EatingWell goes great with sautéed spinach and a piece of toasted whole-grain bread.

Find the full recipe here.

5. Spinach Artichoke Dip

Looking for appetizers that are low in calories, but still very filling? Eat This, Not That! suggests this 300-calorie spinach artichoke dip, which can be served with pita chips.

Find the full recipe here.

6. Buffalo Wings

Buffalo wings are a popular snack for parties and game days, no contest there. Sometimes, you want a healthier a version of a favorite treat. This recipe by Eat This, Not That! offers a healthy twist. Instead of using a deep fryer, simply make them in the oven.

Find full recipe here.

And if you want to get a jump start on Dry January too, here are some fun recipes for non-alcoholic New Year's Eve cocktails.

Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff

tracey@phillyvoice.com

