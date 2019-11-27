More Health:

November 27, 2019

Common heartburn drugs could increase risk of stomach bugs

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Illness Heartburn
PPI Heartburn PIXABAY/PEXELS.COM

Over-the-counter drugs frequently used to treat heartburn — such as Nexium, Prevacid, Protonix and Prilosec — can increase the likelihood of catching stomach bugs when taken regularly, according to new research.

Over-the-counter drugs frequently used to treat heartburn may be responsible for increased vulnerability to stomach illnesses, according to new research out of France.

A study published in the journal JAMA Open Network examines the gastrointestinal impact of proton pump inhibitors such as Nexium, Prevacid, Protonix and Prilosec.

Researchers found that individuals who took these acid-relieving drugs had about an 80% increase in the likelihood that they would develop a stomach flu, according to U.S. News & World Report.

While PPIs have long been considered safe, longer-term use of these medications demonstrated a heightened risk for gastroenteritis.

Researchers at Sorbonne University in Paris analyzed data on more than 233,000 people taking PPIs continuously. Their health was compared to about 627,000 French adults who were not taking PPIs.

Data specifically from the winter of 2015-16 showed a spike in stomach flu among people taking PPIs.

The study suggests that reducing acid content in the digestive system clears out gut flora that are beneficial in preventing stomach viruses.

Certain conditions require ongoing use of PPIs, giving patients and doctors a challenging decision to make about the pros and cons of long-term use.

For those who don't need to be taking PPIs with regularity, the study advises considering a different approach to preventing and managing heartburn symptoms.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Illness Heartburn France Drugs Over-the-counter Medications

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

How Brandon Brooks' battle with anxiety has helped me come to grips with my own issues
155_11032019_EaglesvsBears_Brandon_Brooks_KateFrese.jpg

Lottery

$1 million Pennsylvania Lottery ticket sold at Wawa in Bucks County
Wawa Langhorne

Health Insurance

How to spot an insurance scam during open enrollment for ACA, Medicare plans
Medicare, ACA Phone Scam

Eagles

What they're saying: In defense of Eagles QB Carson Wentz ... sort of
3_11032019_EaglesvsBears_Carson_Wentz_KateFrese.jpg

Food & Drink

New menu items at Saxbys feature the pink-hued Ruby chocolate
Saxbys winter drinks

Holiday

View Christmas trees and 500,000 twinkling lights at Longwood Gardens
A Longwood Christmas at Longwood Gardens

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved