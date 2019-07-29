More Health:

July 29, 2019

Hepatitis A outbreak spreads in Philly among drug users, homeless

The issue of Kensington's opioid use and common occurrence fo fecal waste likely to blame

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.
By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
Illness Hepatitis A
Carroll - Kensington Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

North Front Street in Kensington.

City officials have issued a health alert following an uptick in hepatitis A cases in Philadelphia.

According to a report released by the Philadelphia Department of Public Health Division of Disease Control earlier this month, increases in hepatitis A virus (HAV) among drug users, especially homeless drug users, is occurring at a rapid rate in Philadelphia and the surrounding Pennsylvania and New Jersey counties.

A total of 91 cases of HAV have been confirmed in Philadelphia so far in 2019 - 73 of those cases have arisen since May. Many of the cases have been tied to the Kensington streets hit hardest by the opioid epidemic.

RELATED READ: Officials warn of possible Hepatitis A exposure at South Jersey Dunkin' Donuts

Billy Penn notes that Philadelphia’s annual HAV case count typically hovers around 30 — a number that has more than tripled in the past two consecutive years.

Hepatitis A is a virus resulting in the disease of the liver and typically is spread through unprotected sex, sharing needles, consuming contaminated food, or germs from human fecal matter, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) notes. Symptoms, which usually clear up in about two months following the infection, include fatigue, low appetite, stomach pain, nausea, and jaundice. According to the CDC, vaccines are the best way to prevent HAV infection.

While human waste is not unheard of in city streets, it is all too common in the blocks surrounding Kensington Avenue, Billy Penn reports, raising a public health concern for the area’s residents in light of this fecally-spread disease.

While some cities with similar HAV concerns have taken on more serious sanitation efforts, an emphasis on vaccines is the route Philadelphia is currently taking. Those with health insurance can obtain the disease-preventing vaccine from their doctor, or the health department is holding a free vaccine pop-up at McPherson Square in Kensington on Tuesdays and Thursdays between July 30 and August 8 as an effort the combat the illness locally, per Billy Penn.

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.

Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff

bailey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Illness Hepatitis A Philadelphia Opioids Kensington

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Paul Hagen: Will the Phillies be buyers or sellers at the deadline? It's complicated.
Gabe-Kapler_072919_usat

2020 Presidential Race

Joe Biden leads campaign contributions in Philadelphia and Pennsylvania
Biden Philadelphia campaign funding

Illness

These are some of the infections you can pick up at the gym
Carroll - Weights at a gym

Eagles

A look at the 26 training camp trades the Eagles have made over the last 10 years
082917HowieRoseman

Food & Drink

Poe's Sandwich Joint in Fishtown has closed after only eight months in business
Poe's Sandwich Joint closed

Food & Drink

Vendor at Reading Terminal Market giving out free chocolate chip cookies
Famous 4th Street Cookie Co. giving out free chocolate chip cookies

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved