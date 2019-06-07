More Health:

June 07, 2019

Officials warn of possible Hepatitis A exposure at South Jersey Dunkin' Donuts

Employee at Turnersville store may have been working while infected

By Michael Tanenbaum
Public health officials in Gloucester County are urging customers of the Turnersville Dunkin' Donuts store to get vaccinated for Hepatitis A after a possible exposure during the second half of May.

The county department of public health said Friday that a worker at the store location at 460 Hurffville-Crosskeys Road tested positive for the communicable liver disease, NBC10 reported.

Officials said the individual worked at the store while potentially infected between May 18 and June 1.

RELATED: Celebrate National Donut Day in Philadelphia

The advisory comes as Dunkin' Donuts and other donut shops around the country celebrate National Donut Day on Friday.

While it's unlikely customers at the Dunkin' Donuts would have been infected, those who ate or drank beverages from the store are advised to receive post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) before June 15 — particularly those who are unvaccinated. PEP would consist of a Hepatitis A vaccine and/or immune globulin.

Those without medical insurance can get info about how to receive PEP by calling the Gloucester County Department of Health at (856) 218-4101. Others can access it from most health care providers.

Hapatitis A is usually transmitted person-to-person through the fecal-oral route or consumption of contaminated food or water, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention. Adults with hepatitis A can have symptoms including fatigue, low appetite, stomach pain, nausea, and jaundice, usually resolving within 2 months of infection.

Michael Tanenbaum
