Hilary Duff returning to Philly for first major tour in nearly two decades

Hilary Duff is heading back on tour, and Philadelphia is on the itinerary.

The multiplatinum pop star will perform at the TD Pavilion at Highmark Mann on Sunday, Aug. 9, as part of her "Lucky Me Tour,” her first major global run in nearly 20 years. La Roux and Jade LeMac are slated to open the Philly show.

The tour comes ahead of Duff’s sixth studio album, “luck… or something,” out Feb. 20. The record includes the single “Roommates,” which is climbing at pop radio, and “Mature,” her first new music in years.

Artist presales begin Tuesday, Feb. 17, with general tickets on sale Friday, Feb. 20, at 10 a.m. local time. Registration is open now at hilaryduff.com/live.

Hilary Duff's "Lucky Me Tour"

Sunday, Aug. 9

TD Pavilion at Highmark Mann

5201 Parkside Ave.

Philadelphia, PA 19131

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.



