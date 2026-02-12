More Events:

February 12, 2026

Hilary Duff returning to Philly for first major tour in nearly two decades

The 'Lucky Me Tour' stops at the Mann on Aug. 9, with La Roux and Jade LeMac on the bill.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Concerts Hilary Duff
hilary duff aaron idelson Photo Credit/Aaron Idelson

Hilary Duff will perform at the TD Pavilion at Highmark Mann on Aug. 9 during her “Lucky Me Tour.”

Hilary Duff is heading back on tour, and Philadelphia is on the itinerary.

The multiplatinum pop star will perform at the TD Pavilion at Highmark Mann on Sunday, Aug. 9, as part of her "Lucky Me Tour,” her first major global run in nearly 20 years. La Roux and Jade LeMac are slated to open the Philly show.

The tour comes ahead of Duff’s sixth studio album, “luck… or something,” out Feb. 20. The record includes the single “Roommates,” which is climbing at pop radio, and “Mature,” her first new music in years.

Artist presales begin Tuesday, Feb. 17, with general tickets on sale Friday, Feb. 20, at 10 a.m. local time. Registration is open now at hilaryduff.com/live.

Hilary Duff's "Lucky Me Tour"

Sunday, Aug. 9
TD Pavilion at Highmark Mann
5201 Parkside Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19131

