Hinge launches 'Date From Home' feature

It's not easy to date during the coronavirus pandemic. Meeting up for coffee or drinks in person is off the table due to stay-at-home orders and social distancing guidelines.

But one popular dating app, Hinge, is helping users connect virtually during the COVID-19 crisis.

On Tuesday, the app – which is more relationship-oriented than focused on hookups – introduced a new "Date From Home" feature.

Users can now easily express if they're ready to go on a virtual date through a platform such as Zoom or FaceTime.

To make bringing up the topic less awkward, a menu will appear while matches are messaging asking if they're interested in a video or phone call. If both select "Ready," they'll each be notified. Then it's up to the matches to make the digital date happen.

Hinge will ask later if you had a video or phone date, but feedback will remain private.