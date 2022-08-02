More Culture:

August 02, 2022

Historical Society's social media campaign uncovers 19th century family murder

A viral TikTok discusses how research into Philly's ice cream history revealed a shocking story about Wood's Confectionery

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
History Social Media
Woods Confectionery Historical Society of Pennsylvania Street View/Google Maps

In a viral TikTok, the Historical Society of Pennsylvania described that while researching Philly's ice cream history, it came across a gruesome 19th century murder within the family that owned Wood's Confectionery.

What started as a fun social media campaign about Philadelphia's ice cream history, eventually turned into an in-depth look at a tragedy within one 19th century confectionery family.

Throughout July, the Historical Society of Pennsylvania featured pillars of the city's frozen treat past on its Instagram in honor of National Ice Cream Month, but things soon took a turn toward more sinister topics.

MORE: Internet praises casino's explanation for keeping outdated sign on Atlantic City Expressway billboard

The organization utilized a trending TikTok sound – usually depicting a situation that starts out innocent before going sour – to explain a historical Philadelphia murder discovered through its campaign.

@historicalpa Rip Sarah Anne, we’re uhh,,,we’re so sorry bestie #historytiktok #phillytiktok #makehistoryyours #historicalsociety #philadelphia #history #icecream #icecreamamericandream ♬ original sound - Caelin James

In the now-viral TikTok posted on July 15, the first video is set to calm music and reads, "Me and my boss planning a fun social media campaign about the history of ice cream in Philadelphia." The music quickly changes to something more uneasy, and the text overlaying the second video reads, "Accidentally uncovering a murder related to one of the confectioneries."

The video currently has over 275,000 views and comments begging for more details urged the Historical Society to make a subsequent TikTok detailing the story of Wood's Confectionery murder.

@historicalpa Replying to @theythembo6 check out the rest of our history of ice cream in Philadelphia social media campaign! We found some cool stuff :) #historytiktok #phillytiktok #makehistoryyours #philadelphia #history #icecream #historicalsociety #weirdhistory #icecreamamericandream ♬ Suspense, horror, piano and music box - takaya

The story, which was originally detailed on the organization's Instagram, begins when James Wood first opened Wood's Confectionery in 1825 on the corner of Eighth and Arch streets. Two years later, the business was moved into an arcade on Chestnut Street, which was also home to a shoe shop owned by a man named Elias Peake. 

Unbeknownst to Wood, his daughter, Sarah Anne, began a romantic relationship with Peake and the two were secretly married in 1839.

When Wood found out, he closed up the ice cream shop for the day, bought two pistols and confronted Sarah Anne, intimidating her into admitting she married Peake without permission. Full of rage, Wood shot and killed his own daughter, then pled insanity in court and was acquitted. 

The family's confectionery, which Wood's wife ran following the aquittal, never recovered. Peake also died the following year in an almshouse – a charitable house for the poor.

For those interested in the darker side to the history of Philly sweet treats, more information about Wood's Confectionery and the infamous Wood family can be found in the Historical Society's records.

Follow Franki & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @wordsbyfranki | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff

franki@phillyvoice.com

Read more History Social Media Philadelphia ice cream Historical Society of Pennsylvania Instagram TikTok

Videos

Featured

Limited - Live! Casino - Legendary Ladies

'Legends in Concert: Legendary Ladies' debuts at Live! Casino & Hotel on August 4 & 5
Purchased - A doctor confronts a smiling senior

Clinical study for early Alzheimer’s disease seeking volunteers

Just In

Must Read

Crime

South Jersey mom convicted of murder in death of her 17-month-old son
New Jersey mom murder conviction

Sponsored

How to lower your risk of developing kidney stones
Purchased - man holding his hand behind his back

Healthy Eating

Green tea supplements provide many benefits, including improved metabolic health, research shows
Green tea extract

Eagles

Eagles quotables: The best of training camp so far
Darius-Slay-Eagles-training-camp_072722_253.jpg

Food & Drink

Rival brewer claims Cape May Brewing Co. violated his trademark for 'Shore Tea'
Shore Tea Wawa Lawsuit

Nature

Butterfly festivals to celebrate, conserve the newly endangered monarch
Monarch Butterfly festivals

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved