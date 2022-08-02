Historical Society's social media campaign uncovers 19th century family murder

What started as a fun social media campaign about Philadelphia's ice cream history, eventually turned into an in-depth look at a tragedy within one 19th century confectionery family.

Throughout July, the Historical Society of Pennsylvania featured pillars of the city's frozen treat past on its Instagram in honor of National Ice Cream Month, but things soon took a turn toward more sinister topics.

The organization utilized a trending TikTok sound – usually depicting a situation that starts out innocent before going sour – to explain a historical Philadelphia murder discovered through its campaign.

In the now-viral TikTok posted on July 15, the first video is set to calm music and reads, "Me and my boss planning a fun social media campaign about the history of ice cream in Philadelphia." The music quickly changes to something more uneasy, and the text overlaying the second video reads, "Accidentally uncovering a murder related to one of the confectioneries."

The video currently has over 275,000 views and comments begging for more details urged the Historical Society to make a subsequent TikTok detailing the story of Wood's Confectionery murder.

The story, which was originally detailed on the organization's Instagram, begins when James Wood first opened Wood's Confectionery in 1825 on the corner of Eighth and Arch streets. Two years later, the business was moved into an arcade on Chestnut Street, which was also home to a shoe shop owned by a man named Elias Peake.

Unbeknownst to Wood, his daughter, Sarah Anne, began a romantic relationship with Peake and the two were secretly married in 1839.

When Wood found out, he closed up the ice cream shop for the day, bought two pistols and confronted Sarah Anne, intimidating her into admitting she married Peake without permission. Full of rage, Wood shot and killed his own daughter, then pled insanity in court and was acquitted.

The family's confectionery, which Wood's wife ran following the aquittal, never recovered. Peake also died the following year in an almshouse – a charitable house for the poor.

For those interested in the darker side to the history of Philly sweet treats, more information about Wood's Confectionery and the infamous Wood family can be found in the Historical Society's records.