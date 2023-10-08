Police looking for silver Nissan after hit-and-run kills pedestrian in Kensington

Philadelphia police are looking for the car they believe was involved in a fatal hit-and-run accident in Kensington early on Friday morning.

The incident occurred around 6:30 a.m. on Friday when a male 57-year-old pedestrian was reportedly struck by a car as its driver blew threw a red light at Frankford Ave. and Ontario St., according to multiple news reports. The man, later identified as Carl Gaston of Philadelphia, was rushed to Temple University hospital where he died a short time later.

Video released by police on Saturday shows a silver Nissan heading southbound on Frankford Ave after the deadly hit-and-run. The exact model of the car is unclear, although investigators believe it is likely a Nissan Altima or a Nissan Maxima.

Police believe the car has a damaged windshield, which it likely sustained in the deadly accident on Friday morning. Investigators are seeking the public's help in tracking down the car and identifying its driver.

Police are urging anyone with information related to the hit-and-run to call the police tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477), dial 911 or submit an anonymous tipon the Philadelphia Police Department's website.



