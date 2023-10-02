More News:

October 02, 2023

14-year-old driver charged in I-76 crash that killed 15-year-old passenger

On Sunday, the teen girl was allegedly driving a stolen car in West Philly when she fled troopers and lost control of the vehicle, state police say

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Crashes
i-76 crash teen charged Frank Piscani/Imagn Content Services, LLC

A 14-year-old girl has been charged with vehicular homicide after driving a car that crashed on 1-76 on Sunday evening, police say. A 15-year-old passenger was killed.

A 14-year-old girl was charged with vehicular homicide after Pennsylvania State Police say she drove a car that crashed Sunday evening on I-76, killing a juvenile passenger.

The incident happened just before 6 p.m., when state troopers attempted to pull over a black Hyundai Sonata — reported stolen earlier in the day — traveling eastbound near mile-marker 342 in West Philly, according to authorities. The driver did not yield for police sirens or emergency lights and attempted to flee, police say, before losing control and crashing the car.

MORE: Philly police fatally shoot gunman suspected of triple homicide in Lawncrest

The vehicle hit the concrete barrier on the right shoulder of the highway, then hit a vehicle in the left lane. It then swerved to the right and rolled multiple times up an embankment before coming to rest on the right shoulder of I-76, according to police. 

A 15-year-old male passenger was ejected from the vehicle and transported to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, where he was pronounced dead. Three other juvenile occupants of the car were also transported to CHOP, police say. 

Investigators say the 14-year-old girl was operating the vehicle at the time of the crash. She has been charged with vehicular homicide and other related charges.

Police did not identify the girl driving or the boy who died, but said that both are from Philadelphia.

Follow Franki & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @wordsbyfranki | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff

franki@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Crashes Philadelphia Pennsylvania State Police Crime Car Accident Vehicles Charges Schuylkill Expressway I-76

Videos

Featured

Limited - Philadelphia Ballet - Carmen Main Image

'Carmen' ignites the ballet stage
Limited - Center City District - Harvest Weekend Image B

Harvest Weekend returns to Dilworth Park with fall fun for all ages

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

SEPTA workers vote to authorize a strike if contract negotiations break down
SEPTA Strike Vote

Sponsored

Fall fun in Cumberland Valley
Limited - Cumberland Valley - Waggoners Gap Hawk Watch

Food & Drink

Fishtown's Milkcrate Cafe expands its unique coffee-and-vinyl-records shop concept to West Philly
Milkcrate-Cafe-Fishtown-3.jpg

Men's Health

This spider's venom may help treat erectile dysfunction – but that's not as unusual as it sounds
Spider Venom ED

Eagles

Eagles snap count analysis: Week 4 vs. Commanders
100223NicholasMorrow

Festivals

Listen to live music, watch circus performers and put your pet in a costume contest at Roxtoberfest
Roxtoberfest 2023

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved