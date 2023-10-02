14-year-old driver charged in I-76 crash that killed 15-year-old passenger

A 14-year-old girl was charged with vehicular homicide after Pennsylvania State Police say she drove a car that crashed Sunday evening on I-76, killing a juvenile passenger.

The incident happened just before 6 p.m., when state troopers attempted to pull over a black Hyundai Sonata — reported stolen earlier in the day — traveling eastbound near mile-marker 342 in West Philly, according to authorities. The driver did not yield for police sirens or emergency lights and attempted to flee, police say, before losing control and crashing the car.

The vehicle hit the concrete barrier on the right shoulder of the highway, then hit a vehicle in the left lane. It then swerved to the right and rolled multiple times up an embankment before coming to rest on the right shoulder of I-76, according to police.

A 15-year-old male passenger was ejected from the vehicle and transported to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, where he was pronounced dead. Three other juvenile occupants of the car were also transported to CHOP, police say.

Investigators say the 14-year-old girl was operating the vehicle at the time of the crash. She has been charged with vehicular homicide and other related charges.



Police did not identify the girl driving or the boy who died, but said that both are from Philadelphia.