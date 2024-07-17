More Health:

July 17, 2024

Wistar Institute opens research center dedicated to finding an HIV cure

The University City nonprofit is investing $24 million in hopes of developing a vaccine or a way to eradicate the virus once people have it.

courtenay harris bond
By Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff
Illness HIV
Wistar Institute HIV Research Provided Image/Wistar Institute

Researchers Brijesh Karanam and Jessicamarie Morris work in a lab at the Wistar Institute. The biomedical research institute in Philadelphia is dedicating $24 million to expand its research into finding a cure for HIV and new ways to fight other viruses.

The Wistar Institute, a nonprofit dedicated to biomedical research, is investing $24 million to advance its efforts to identify a cure for HIV. 

Part of the goal in creating a center at a second Philadelphia campus is to find a vaccine to immunize against the virus or a way to eradicate the virus once people have contracted it – or both, said Dr. Dario Altieri, Wistar's president and CEO.

MORE HEALTHWhat causes an ice-cream headache?

"Everything is on the table for sure," Altieri said.

Wistar has been conducting HIV research for 25 years, independently and in collaboration with regional partners, including the University of Pennsylvania. Its new HIV Cure and Viral Diseases Center will prioritize research into cure strategies that have potential to be used around the world.

Globally, more than 39 million people live with HIV. About 18,700 people in Philadelphia have been diagnosed with HIV, according to a 2022 surveillance report, the most current statistics available from the Department of Public Health.

Antiretroviral medicines help people with HIV live longer, healthier lives and reduce the risk of passing HIV from person to person. That makes living with HIV much like living with other chronic diseases. But many people around the world do not have access to these medicines due to global disparities in health care.

Finding a cure for HIV has been elusive, in large part because the virus mutates and evades immune responses. Wistar scientists hope further discoveries into how to address HIV also will help in the eradication of other viruses and in the prevention of future pandemics, Altieri said.

"As we learn more about how the HIV virus escapes the immune system, how it manages to evade our own defenses, what we use in our bodies in order to fight infection – if we learn that in great detail, it might be the same mechanisms that other viruses also use to evade our immune cells," Altieri said. "... The way we're investing right now in HIV research, but also in viral diseases, will hopefully make us a little bit more prepared for the next virus that is going to come along, and the next pandemic that is going to come along, because there will be another one, or more than one."

How close is Wistar to finding a cure for HIV?

"We've been fooled before," Altieri said. "We thought that we had figured it out, only to discover that we had not. And so I really don't want to put a timeline on that."

Founded in 1892, Wistar is the oldest nonprofit biomedical research institute in the country. It is completing a philanthropic campaign that raised the funds for the new center to be located in leased space at 3675 Market St. Wistar's main campus is at 3601 Spruce St.

courtenay harris bond

Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff

courtenay@phillyvoice.com

Read more Illness HIV Philadelphia Viruses AIDS University City Research

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Purchased - Comforting hands of an elderly person

Caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s disease
nurse winners ibx

Three Philadelphia nurses recognized in this year's Celebrate Caring campaign

Just In

Must Read

Courts

Sen. Menendez found guilty of bribery, other charges in federal corruption trial
sen menendez guilty

Travel

Adventure awaits you in Crawford County this summer
Limited - Visit Crawford - Family Paddle

Health News

What causes an ice-cream headache?
Brain Freeze Cause

Food & Drink

Crumbl selling purple cookies for Olivia Rodrigo's Philly concert
olivia rodrigo cookies

Eagles

WATCH: Giants management reacts to Saquon Barkley signing with Eagles on 'Hard Knocks'
Saquon-Barkley-Eagles-minicamp

Shopping

Philly Bookstore Crawl offers free books, author events on Aug. 24
Philly bookstore crawl

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved