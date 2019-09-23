Test your 'Hocus Pocus' knowledge, then re-watch the movie at the Philadelphia Film Center

On Thursday, Oct. 3, test your knowledge of "Hocus Pocus," arguably the best movie to watch repeatedly through October.

At the Philadelphia Film Center, attendees will be quizzed on the 1993 movie, then it will be shown on the big screen. The event is part of the Philadelphia Film Society's Throwback Quizzo series, which highlights popular flicks from the past.

"Hocus Pocus" starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy as the Sanderson sisters is a beloved Halloween classic, so expect some stiff competition among fans.

You may have seen the Disney movie a million times, but how well do you really know it? Better show up prepared on Oct. 3.

Tickets for the event are $13 per person. Only those 21-plus will be allowed to attend. Drinks will be available for purchase.



Thursday, Oct. 3

7:30 p.m. | $13 per person

Philadelphia Film Center

