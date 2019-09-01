More Culture:

September 01, 2019

Time for a 'Scream': Freeform releases its '31 Days of Halloween' full schedule

By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Freeform has released its "31 Days of Halloween" schedule which include 27 airings of the Disney film starring Bette Midler and Sarah Jessica Parker, "Hocus Pocus," as well as classics, "Scream," and "Ghostbusters."

Freeform has released the "31 Days of Halloween" schedule, and it features a plethora of spooky, horror favorites to watch all throughout the month of October.

This year the Disney-owned network is bringing in some slasher classics, including all three original "Scream" films, and even a few that have been missing in previous years, including "Edward Scissorhands" and both "Ghostbusters" films. To say we're excited is a little bit of understatement.

This year "Hocus Pocus" lovers will be able to watch the movie so many times they could grow to hate it come Nov. 1. The network is airing the movie starring Bette Midler and Sarah Jessica Parker a record 27 times for the month of October. The movie will play five times on Halloween, alone. 

There still seems to be a few classics missing, like "I Know What You Did Last Summer," "The Craft," or "Sleepy Hollow," but more than likely those films will just air on other networks. 

Though, it's a little heartbreaking that "Teen Witch" is, yet again, missing from the lineup — what am I supposed to do this Halloween? Not watch the 1980s classic starring Robin Lively and a very magical rap battle? Sigh. 

via GIPHY


Well, even if we can't have it all, at least we still have a few Tim Burton favorites and a "Scream"-a-thon. Check out the full schedule below. 

Tuesday, Oct. 1

12:30 p.m. Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
3:00 p.m. Monster House
5:05 p.m. The Nightmare Before Christmas
6:45 p.m. Monsters, Inc.
8:30 p.m. Hocus Pocus
12 a.m. Zombieland

Wednesday, Oct. 2

11:30 a.m. Scared Shrekless (Freeform Premiere)
12 p.m. Monster House
2:05 p.m. R.L. Stine's Mostly Ghostly: One Night in Doom House Freeform Premiere)
4:15 p.m. The Nightmare Before Christmas
5:50 p.m. Hocus Pocus
8 p.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon
12 a.m. ParaNorman

Thursday, Oct. 3

12:30 p.m. Edward Scissorhands
2:40 p.m. ParaNorman
4:45 p.m. The Haunted Mansion
6:50 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)
8:55 p.m. Addams Family Values
12 a.m. Edward Scissorhands

Friday, Oct. 4

11 a.m. Monsters vs. Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins (Freeform Premiere)
11:30 a.m. Hook (1991)
2:35 p.m. The Haunted Mansion (2003)
4:40 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)
6:45 p.m. Addams Family Values
8:50 p.m. Hocus Pocus
12 a.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon

Saturday, Oct. 5

7 a.m. ParaNorman
9 a.m. Hocus Pocus
11:10a.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon
1:40 p.m. Scooby-Doo (2002)
3:45 p.m. Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
5:50 p.m. Hocus Pocus
8 p.m. 31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest (Freeform Premiere)
9 p.m. Goosebumps
11:30 p.m. Monster House
1:30 a.m. Scared Shrekless

Sunday, Oct. 6

7 a.m. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
9:30 a.m. Monster House
11:30 a.m. Scooby-Doo (2002)
1:30 p.m. Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
3:35 p.m. Hocus Pocus
5:45 p.m. Goosebumps
8:15 p.m. Hotel Transylvania
10:20 p.m. Hocus Pocus
12:30 a.m. 31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest
1:30 a.m. Monsters vs. Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins

Monday, Oct. 7

11:30 a.m. Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic
12:30 p.m. 31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest
1:30 p.m. Dark Shadows (2012)
4:10 p.m. Hocus Pocus
6:20 p.m. Hotel Transylvania
8:25 p.m. Ghostbusters (1984)

Tuesday, Oct. 8

11 a.m. The Haunted Mansion (2003)
1 p.m. The Corpse Bride
3 p.m. Ghostbusters (1984)
5:30 p.m. Ghostbusters II
8 p.m. Iron Man
12 a.m. Scooby-Doo (2002)

Wednesday, Oct. 9

11 a.m. The Nightmare Before Christmas
12:40 p.m. Scooby-Doo (2002)
2:45 p.m. Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
4:55 p.m. Iron Man
8 p.m.The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon
12 a.m. Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

Thursday, Oct. 10

11 a.m. Monsters vs. Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins
11:30 a.m. R.L. Stine's Mostly Ghostly: One Night in Doom House
1:40 p.m. Monster House
3:45 p.m. Finding Nemo
6:15 p.m.c Hocus Pocus
8:25 p.m. Hotel Transylvania
10:30 p.m. Disney•Pixar's Toy Story of TERROR!
12 a.m. Monster House

Friday, Oct. 11

11 a.m. Scared Shrekless
11:30 a.m. Finding Nemo
2 p.m. Hocus Pocus
4:05 p.m. The Incredibles
6:45 p.m. Toy Story of TERROR!
7:15 p.m. Hotel Transylvania
9:20 p.m. The Nightmare Before Christmas
12 a.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon

Saturday, Oct. 12

7 a.m. Ghostbusters (1984)
9:30 a.m. The Incredibles
12:10 p.m.The Nightmare Before Christmas
1:50 p.m.The Addams Family (1991)
3:55 p.m. Addams Family Values
6 p.m. Scream (Freeform premiere)
8:40 p.m. Scream 2 (Freeform premiere)
11:20 p.m. Scream 3 (Freeform premiere)

Sunday, Oct. 13

7 a.m. Ghostbusters II
9:35 a.m.The Corpse Bride
11:10 a.m. The Addams Family (1991)
1:15 p.m.Addams Family Values
3:20 p.m. Finding Dory
5:25 p.m. Monsters, Inc.
7:30 p.m. Moana
10 p.m. Hocus Pocus
12:10 a.m. The Corpse Bride

Monday, Oct. 14

11:30 a.m./10:30c Hocus Pocus
1:40 p.m. Monsters, Inc.
3:45 p.m. Matilda
5:50 p.m. Mrs. Doubtfire
8:55 p.m. Hotel Transylvania

Tuesday, Oct. 15

11:30 a.m. Matilda
1:40 p.m. Mrs. Doubtfire
4:45 p.m. Hotel Transylvania
6:50 p.m.The Addams Family (1991)
8:55 p.m. Addams Family Values
12 a.m. Hocus Pocus

Wednesday, Oct. 16

11 a.m. Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)
1:40 p.m. Hocus Pocus
3:50 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)
5:55 p.m. Addams Family Values
8 p.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon
12 a.m. The Haunted Mansion (2003)

Thursday, Oct. 17

11 a.m. ParaNorman
1:05 p.m. The Haunted Mansion (2003)
3:10 p.m.101 Dalmatians (1996)
5:15 p.m.The Corpse Bride
6:50 p.m. Scooby-Doo (2002)
8:55 p.m. Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
12 a.m. R.L. Stine's Mostly Ghostly: One Night in Doom House

Friday, Oct. 18

11 a.m. 31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest
12 p.m.National Treasure
Triple Feature
3 p.m. Scream
5:40 p.m. Scream 2
8:20 p.m.Scream 3
12 a.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon

Saturday, Oct. 19

7 a.m. ParaNorman
9:05 a.m. Hocus Pocus
11:15 a.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon
4:15 p.m. Zootopia
6:45 p.m. Hocus Pocus
8:55 p.m. Ghostbusters (1984)
11:25 p.m. Ghostbusters II

Sunday, Oct. 20

7 a.m. 31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest
8 a.m. Hocus Pocus
10:05 a.m. Disney's Zootopia
12:35 p.m. Ghostbusters (1984)
3:05 p.m. Ghostbusters II
5:35 p.m. Hocus Pocus
7:45 p.m. Hotel Transylvania
9:50 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)
11:55 p.m. Addams Family Values

Monday, Oct. 21

11 a.m. The Corpse Bride
12:35 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)
2:40 p.m. Addams Family Values
4:45 p.m. The Nightmare Before Christmas
6:25 p.m.Hotel Transylvania
8:30 p.m. Goosebumps

Tuesday, Oct. 22

11 a.m. Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic
12:03 p.m.Scared Shrekless
12:35 p.m.Monster House
2:40 p.m.The Nightmare Before Christmas
4:20 p.m. Goosebumps
6:50 p.m. Scooby-Doo (2002)
8:55 p.m. Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
12 a.m. Monster House

Monday, Oct. 23

11 a.m. Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
1:30 p.m. Scooby-Doo (2002)
3:30 p.m. Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
5:30 p.m. Disney's Moana
8 p.m.The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon
12 a.m. Matilda

Tuesday, Oct. 24

11 a.m. Matilda
1:10 p.m. Disney's Moana
3:40 p.m. Ghostbusters (1984)
6:15 p.m. Ghostbusters II
8:50 p.m. Hocus Pocus
12 a.m. The Haunted Mansion (2003)

Wednesday, Oct. 25

11 a.m. Monsters vs. Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins
11:32 a.m. Ghostbusters (1984)
2:05 p.m. Ghostbusters II
4:40 p.m.The Haunted Mansion (2003)
6:45 p.m. Hocus Pocus
8:55 p.m. Monsters, Inc.
12 a.m.The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon

Thursday, Oct. 26

7 a.m. Monster House
9:10 a.m. Hocus Pocus
11:20 a.m. Scooby-Doo (2002)
1:25 p.m. Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
3:30 p.m. Monsters, Inc.
5:35 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)
7:40 p.m. Addams Family Values
9:45 p.m. Hotel Transylvania
11:50 p.m. Hocus Pocus

Friday, Oct. 27

7 a.m. Scooby-Doo (2002)
9 a.m. Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
11:05 a.m. Hocus Pocus
1:15 p.m.The Nightmare Before Christmas
2:55 p.m.The Addams Family (1991)
5 p.m. Addams Family Values
7:05 p.m. Hotel Transylvania
9:10 p.m. Hocus Pocus
11:20 p.m. Dark Shadows (2012)

Saturday, Oct. 28

7 a.m. Dark Shadows (2012)
11:30 a.m. The Haunted Mansion (2003)
1:30 p.m. The Nightmare Before Christmas
3:10 p.m.Scream
5:40 p.m. Scream 2
8:20 p.m. Scream 3

Sunday, Oct. 29

7:30 a.m. The Haunted Mansion (2003)
11 a.m. The Nightmare Before Christmas
12:35 p.m. Scooby-Doo (2002)
2:40 p.m. Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
4:45 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)
6:50 p.m. Addams Family Values
8:55 p.m.Hotel Transylvania
12 a.m. The Corpse Bride

Monday, Oct. 30

7:30 a.m. Scooby-Doo (2002)
11 a.m. The Corpse Bride
12:30 p.m. Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
2:35 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)
4:40 p.m.Addams Family Values
6:45 p.m.Hotel Transylvania
8:50 p.m. Hocus Pocus
12 a.m. Scooby-Doo (2002)

Tuesday, Oct. 31

11:30 a.m. 31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest/Hocus Pocus Marathon
12:30 p.m. Hocus Pocus
2:35 p.m. Hocus Pocus
4:40 p.m. Hocus Pocus
6:45 p.m. Hocus Pocus
8:50 p.m. Hocus Pocus
12 a.m. Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

