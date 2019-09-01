Time for a 'Scream': Freeform releases its '31 Days of Halloween' full schedule

Freeform has released the "31 Days of Halloween" schedule, and it features a plethora of spooky, horror favorites to watch all throughout the month of October.



This year the Disney-owned network is bringing in some slasher classics, including all three original "Scream" films, and even a few that have been missing in previous years, including "Edward Scissorhands" and both "Ghostbusters" films. To say we're excited is a little bit of understatement.

This year "Hocus Pocus" lovers will be able to watch the movie so many times they could grow to hate it come Nov. 1. The network is airing the movie starring Bette Midler and Sarah Jessica Parker a record 27 times for the month of October. The movie will play five times on Halloween, alone.

There still seems to be a few classics missing, like "I Know What You Did Last Summer," "The Craft," or "Sleepy Hollow," but more than likely those films will just air on other networks.

Though, it's a little heartbreaking that "Teen Witch" is, yet again, missing from the lineup — what am I supposed to do this Halloween? Not watch the 1980s classic starring Robin Lively and a very magical rap battle? Sigh.

via GIPHY





Well, even if we can't have it all, at least we still have a few Tim Burton favorites and a "Scream"-a-thon. Check out the full schedule below.

Tuesday, Oct. 1

12:30 p.m. Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

3:00 p.m. Monster House

5:05 p.m. The Nightmare Before Christmas

6:45 p.m. Monsters, Inc.

8:30 p.m. Hocus Pocus

12 a.m. Zombieland

Wednesday, Oct. 2

11:30 a.m. Scared Shrekless (Freeform Premiere)

12 p.m. Monster House

2:05 p.m. R.L. Stine's Mostly Ghostly: One Night in Doom House Freeform Premiere)

4:15 p.m. The Nightmare Before Christmas

5:50 p.m. Hocus Pocus

8 p.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon

12 a.m. ParaNorman

Thursday, Oct. 3

12:30 p.m. Edward Scissorhands

2:40 p.m. ParaNorman

4:45 p.m. The Haunted Mansion

6:50 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)

8:55 p.m. Addams Family Values

12 a.m. Edward Scissorhands

Friday, Oct. 4

11 a.m. Monsters vs. Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins (Freeform Premiere)

11:30 a.m. Hook (1991)

2:35 p.m. The Haunted Mansion (2003)

4:40 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)

6:45 p.m. Addams Family Values

8:50 p.m. Hocus Pocus

12 a.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon

Saturday, Oct. 5

7 a.m. ParaNorman

9 a.m. Hocus Pocus

11:10a.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon

1:40 p.m. Scooby-Doo (2002)

3:45 p.m. Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

5:50 p.m. Hocus Pocus

8 p.m. 31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest (Freeform Premiere)

9 p.m. Goosebumps

11:30 p.m. Monster House

1:30 a.m. Scared Shrekless

Sunday, Oct. 6

7 a.m. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

9:30 a.m. Monster House

11:30 a.m. Scooby-Doo (2002)

1:30 p.m. Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

3:35 p.m. Hocus Pocus

5:45 p.m. Goosebumps

8:15 p.m. Hotel Transylvania

10:20 p.m. Hocus Pocus

12:30 a.m. 31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest

1:30 a.m. Monsters vs. Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins

Monday, Oct. 7

11:30 a.m. Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic

12:30 p.m. 31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest

1:30 p.m. Dark Shadows (2012)

4:10 p.m. Hocus Pocus

6:20 p.m. Hotel Transylvania

8:25 p.m. Ghostbusters (1984)

Tuesday, Oct. 8

11 a.m. The Haunted Mansion (2003)

1 p.m. The Corpse Bride

3 p.m. Ghostbusters (1984)

5:30 p.m. Ghostbusters II

8 p.m. Iron Man

12 a.m. Scooby-Doo (2002)

Wednesday, Oct. 9

11 a.m. The Nightmare Before Christmas

12:40 p.m. Scooby-Doo (2002)

2:45 p.m. Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

4:55 p.m. Iron Man

8 p.m.The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon

12 a.m. Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

Thursday, Oct. 10

11 a.m. Monsters vs. Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins

11:30 a.m. R.L. Stine's Mostly Ghostly: One Night in Doom House

1:40 p.m. Monster House

3:45 p.m. Finding Nemo

6:15 p.m.c Hocus Pocus

8:25 p.m. Hotel Transylvania

10:30 p.m. Disney•Pixar's Toy Story of TERROR!

12 a.m. Monster House

Friday, Oct. 11

11 a.m. Scared Shrekless

11:30 a.m. Finding Nemo

2 p.m. Hocus Pocus

4:05 p.m. The Incredibles

6:45 p.m. Toy Story of TERROR!

7:15 p.m. Hotel Transylvania

9:20 p.m. The Nightmare Before Christmas

12 a.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon

Saturday, Oct. 12

7 a.m. Ghostbusters (1984)

9:30 a.m. The Incredibles

12:10 p.m.The Nightmare Before Christmas

1:50 p.m.The Addams Family (1991)

3:55 p.m. Addams Family Values

6 p.m. Scream (Freeform premiere)

8:40 p.m. Scream 2 (Freeform premiere)

11:20 p.m. Scream 3 (Freeform premiere)

Sunday, Oct. 13

7 a.m. Ghostbusters II

9:35 a.m.The Corpse Bride

11:10 a.m. The Addams Family (1991)

1:15 p.m.Addams Family Values

3:20 p.m. Finding Dory

5:25 p.m. Monsters, Inc.

7:30 p.m. Moana

10 p.m. Hocus Pocus

12:10 a.m. The Corpse Bride

Monday, Oct. 14

11:30 a.m./10:30c Hocus Pocus

1:40 p.m. Monsters, Inc.

3:45 p.m. Matilda

5:50 p.m. Mrs. Doubtfire

8:55 p.m. Hotel Transylvania

Tuesday, Oct. 15

11:30 a.m. Matilda

1:40 p.m. Mrs. Doubtfire

4:45 p.m. Hotel Transylvania

6:50 p.m.The Addams Family (1991)

8:55 p.m. Addams Family Values

12 a.m. Hocus Pocus

Wednesday, Oct. 16

11 a.m. Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)

1:40 p.m. Hocus Pocus

3:50 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)

5:55 p.m. Addams Family Values

8 p.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon

12 a.m. The Haunted Mansion (2003)

Thursday, Oct. 17

11 a.m. ParaNorman

1:05 p.m. The Haunted Mansion (2003)

3:10 p.m.101 Dalmatians (1996)

5:15 p.m.The Corpse Bride

6:50 p.m. Scooby-Doo (2002)

8:55 p.m. Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

12 a.m. R.L. Stine's Mostly Ghostly: One Night in Doom House

Friday, Oct. 18

11 a.m. 31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest

12 p.m.National Treasure

Triple Feature

3 p.m. Scream

5:40 p.m. Scream 2

8:20 p.m.Scream 3

12 a.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon

Saturday, Oct. 19

7 a.m. ParaNorman

9:05 a.m. Hocus Pocus

11:15 a.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon

4:15 p.m. Zootopia

6:45 p.m. Hocus Pocus

8:55 p.m. Ghostbusters (1984)

11:25 p.m. Ghostbusters II

Sunday, Oct. 20

7 a.m. 31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest

8 a.m. Hocus Pocus

10:05 a.m. Disney's Zootopia

12:35 p.m. Ghostbusters (1984)

3:05 p.m. Ghostbusters II

5:35 p.m. Hocus Pocus

7:45 p.m. Hotel Transylvania

9:50 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)

11:55 p.m. Addams Family Values

Monday, Oct. 21

11 a.m. The Corpse Bride

12:35 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)

2:40 p.m. Addams Family Values

4:45 p.m. The Nightmare Before Christmas

6:25 p.m.Hotel Transylvania

8:30 p.m. Goosebumps

Tuesday, Oct. 22

11 a.m. Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic

12:03 p.m.Scared Shrekless

12:35 p.m.Monster House

2:40 p.m.The Nightmare Before Christmas

4:20 p.m. Goosebumps

6:50 p.m. Scooby-Doo (2002)

8:55 p.m. Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

12 a.m. Monster House

Monday, Oct. 23

11 a.m. Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

1:30 p.m. Scooby-Doo (2002)

3:30 p.m. Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

5:30 p.m. Disney's Moana

8 p.m.The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon

12 a.m. Matilda

Tuesday, Oct. 24

11 a.m. Matilda

1:10 p.m. Disney's Moana

3:40 p.m. Ghostbusters (1984)

6:15 p.m. Ghostbusters II

8:50 p.m. Hocus Pocus

12 a.m. The Haunted Mansion (2003)

Wednesday, Oct. 25

11 a.m. Monsters vs. Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins

11:32 a.m. Ghostbusters (1984)

2:05 p.m. Ghostbusters II

4:40 p.m.The Haunted Mansion (2003)

6:45 p.m. Hocus Pocus

8:55 p.m. Monsters, Inc.

12 a.m.The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon

Thursday, Oct. 26

7 a.m. Monster House

9:10 a.m. Hocus Pocus

11:20 a.m. Scooby-Doo (2002)

1:25 p.m. Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

3:30 p.m. Monsters, Inc.

5:35 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)

7:40 p.m. Addams Family Values

9:45 p.m. Hotel Transylvania

11:50 p.m. Hocus Pocus

Friday, Oct. 27

7 a.m. Scooby-Doo (2002)

9 a.m. Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

11:05 a.m. Hocus Pocus

1:15 p.m.The Nightmare Before Christmas

2:55 p.m.The Addams Family (1991)

5 p.m. Addams Family Values

7:05 p.m. Hotel Transylvania

9:10 p.m. Hocus Pocus

11:20 p.m. Dark Shadows (2012)

Saturday, Oct. 28

7 a.m. Dark Shadows (2012)

11:30 a.m. The Haunted Mansion (2003)

1:30 p.m. The Nightmare Before Christmas

3:10 p.m.Scream

5:40 p.m. Scream 2

8:20 p.m. Scream 3

Sunday, Oct. 29

7:30 a.m. The Haunted Mansion (2003)

11 a.m. The Nightmare Before Christmas

12:35 p.m. Scooby-Doo (2002)

2:40 p.m. Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

4:45 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)

6:50 p.m. Addams Family Values

8:55 p.m.Hotel Transylvania

12 a.m. The Corpse Bride

Monday, Oct. 30

7:30 a.m. Scooby-Doo (2002)

11 a.m. The Corpse Bride

12:30 p.m. Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

2:35 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)

4:40 p.m.Addams Family Values

6:45 p.m.Hotel Transylvania

8:50 p.m. Hocus Pocus

12 a.m. Scooby-Doo (2002)

Tuesday, Oct. 31

11:30 a.m. 31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest/Hocus Pocus Marathon

12:30 p.m. Hocus Pocus

2:35 p.m. Hocus Pocus

4:40 p.m. Hocus Pocus

6:45 p.m. Hocus Pocus

8:50 p.m. Hocus Pocus

12 a.m. Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

