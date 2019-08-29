More Culture:

August 29, 2019

Your Spotify playlist for an extra chill, party-filled Labor Day

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
This weekend is Labor Day and we compiled the perfect end-of-summer playlist with Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Tierra Whack, and some classics like The B-52s, Blur, and Matchbox Twenty.

As nice as it is to have the first Monday off in September, Labor Day signifies the end of summer. But for this last weekend we get to celebrate this sunny season one more time — and this Labor Day Spotify playlist is perfect for savoring the remaining bit of it. 

It starts with a little '90s Brit-pop with Blur and bleeds into the current No. 1 single on the Billboard Top 100 —"bad guy" by Billie Eilish. Lots of throwbacks made this list including "Baby, Baby, Baby" – TLC's second single ever from 1992, "Love Shack" by The B-52s, and other '90s favorites like Spin Doctors and Matchbox Twenty. 

Lizzo and Philly's Tierra Whack make a special appearance on this playlist. The two are set to perform at Made in America, Jay-Z's annual music festival.

Some of these songs are designed to make you dance, à la "Juice" by Lizzo or "Partition" by Beyoncé, but there are some designed to be a bit more chill, like "Groovin'" by The Rascals — a very chill track to sweetly end one very hot, record-breaking summer.



Song  Artist
 "Girls and Boys"Blur 
"bad guy" Billie Eilish 
 "Baby, Baby, Baby"TLC 
"Rill Rill"  Sleigh Bells 
"Love Shack" The B-52s 
 "Real World"Matchbox Twenty 
 "Two Princes"Spin Doctors 
"Juice" Lizzo 
"High Horse"  Kacey Musgraves 
"Partition" Beyonce 
 "Pet Cemetery"Tierra Whack 
"Groovin'"   The Young Rascals

