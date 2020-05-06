Horse rescued after falling into covered swimming pool in Chester County

A horse was rescued after falling and getting trapped in the cover of a swimming pool in Willistown Township, Chester County on Wednesday morning, local officials said.

The horse, a 16-year-old mare named Saphia, had wandered out of her barn and into the backyard where she fell through the pool cover, according to local officials. After the horse was found stuck in the pool, struggling to get out, and becoming more fatigued, her owners called 911.

Local officials from the Malvern Fire Company, Po-Mar-Lin Fire Company Large Animal Rescue Team, and the Goshen Fire Company responded to the scene. Also called to the scene was the horse’s veterinarian, who sedated the horse to calm her before the rescue, officials said.

Officials from the Large Animal Rescue Team secured the horse by putting straps around her and placed a sled under her to help get the horse out of the pool. Malvern and Goshen fire personnel also developed a rigging system to pull the sled and horse out of the pool. Fortunately, their system worked, as the three groups were able to get the horse out of the pool.

Local officials said that Saphia was then able to get to her feet and walk around, and that she appeared to be doing well and able to make a full recovery from the incident.

Chester County firefighters rescued a horse trapped in an icy pond in Charlestown Township in January 2017 when it accidentally walked over the pond and fell through the ice. The horse was eventually pulled to safety after emergency crews broke up the ice to make a pathway.