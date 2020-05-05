Pennsylvania coronavirus researcher found dead in apparent murder-suicide

A molecular biologist at the University of Pittsburgh was found dead last weekend in what police believe was a murder-suicide, according to multiple reports.

Dr. Bing Liu, 37, was fatally shot Saturday at his townhome in Elm Court, about 35 miles north of Pittsburgh. A second man, who was not identified, was found dead in his vehicle from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, Action News 4 in Pittsburgh reported.

Police said the men knew one another, but didn't reveal a possible motive behind the incident.

Liu was an assistant research professor in the School of Medicine's department of computational and systems biology. His work was focused on the basic science of the coronavirus.

"Bing was on the verge of making very significant findings toward understanding the cellular mechanisms that underlie SARS-CoV-2 infection and the cellular basis of the following complications," the department said in a statement. "We will make an effort to complete what he started in an effort to pay homage to his scientific excellence."

Liu was further described as a leader and mentor who developed quantitative models for a range of complex processes, providing valuable insight both in the lab and to clinicians

"His loss will be felt throughout the entire scientific community," the department said. "Please keep his family, friends and colleagues in your thoughts."