More News:

May 06, 2020

Listen to historic Supreme Court livestream involving Pennsylvania birth control case

Attorney General's office claims religious exemption is unlawful

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Courts Supreme Court
Supreme Court Pennsylvania Source/SupremeCourt.gov

The U.S. Supreme Court is live-streaming oral arguments for Trump v. Pennsylvania, a case that centers on the legality of a religious exemption allowing employer health plans to opt out of birth control coverage.

The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office will argue a case before the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday involving the Catholic nonprofit Little Sisters of the Poor.

In the case, Trump v. Pennsylvania, the Trump administration seeks to uphold a rule permitting employer health care plans to refrain from providing birth control on religious or moral grounds. The Attorney General's office, headed by Josh Shapiro, claims the rule is unlawful. 

MORE: New Jersey to investigate long-term care facilities across state as COVID-19 cases, deaths continue to climb

For the first time in history, the Supreme Court justices began hearing oral arguments over the phone on Monday. It's an effort to heed social distancing recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. 

Live broadcasts of the court's cases previously were not allowed. Traditionally, a recording and transcript are posted each day on the court’s website.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the court had to postpone its cases scheduled for April, which included Trump v. Pennsylvania. The justices will hear 10 cases through May 13.

Arguments for Trump v. Pennsylvania will be held over the phone and live streamed through C-SPAN and the Associated Press beginning at 10 a.m. Follow along below.


The case focuses on a provision of the Affordable Care Act that requires employers to offer preventive care and contraception for women. This provision has been challenged multiple times — most notably by Hobby Lobby in 2014. The Supreme Court ruled in Burwell v. Hobby Lobby that a private and religious company could be exempt from offering birth control due to the company's affiliated religion. 

In 2017, the Trump administration expanded on the rights of employers, including universities and publicly traded companies, to deny birth control coverage. This measure also removes responsibility of the company or nonprofit —and, in this case, Little Sisters of the Poor — to provide an exemption to employees so that they may receive coverage from a third-party insurer. 

Little Sisters of the Poor argues that the act of providing this exemption to employees still violates their religious freedom as the Catholic Church believes birth control is a form of abortion. 

If the court rules in favor of the Trump administration and Little Sisters of the Poor, women employed by these organizations would no longer have access to birth control coverage, Nelson Tebbe, law professor at Cornell Law School tells CNBC.

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

Read more Courts Supreme Court Pennsylvania Trump Administration Women's Rights Attorney General Religious Rights Birth Control Josh Shapiro

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Where are the Eagles deep, and not so deep, after the 2020 NFL Draft: Offense edition
133_11032019_EaglesvsBears_Carson_Wentz_Miles_Sanders)KateFrese.jpg

Beach

These Jersey Shore towns have closed beaches, boardwalks, or stopped short-term rentals due to the coronavirus
Jersey shore closed beaches

Illness

As Philly coronavirus cases start to decline, city readies plan for contact tracing
Contact Tracing COVID-19

NBA

Worst Week: The worst trades in Philadelphia sports history
Sergei-Bobrovsky_050520_SIPA

Restaurants

Marc Vetri, Kalaya among five Philly nominees for James Beard Awards
James Beard Philly finalists

Entertainment

Mütter Museum launches virtual tour highlighting collection of medical oddities
Mutter Museum Virtual Tour

Featured Homes

Limited - The Hopkinson House - 604 S Washington Square 2206-08

FOR SALE! The Hopkinson House - Combination of two adjacent units to create a deluxe 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom with a balcony overlooking Washington Square and the Center City skyline; this home has incredible potential. 1,443 sf | $550,000
Limited - The Academy House - 1420 Locust Street - 12a

FOR SALE! The Academy House - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner unit offering gorgeous north-facing city vistas, an expansive master suite, incredible natural light and ample entertaining space. 1,524 sf | $499,900
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved