House fire in Chester County leaves 1 person dead

One person was killed in a house fire in Chester County early Friday morning, Pennsylvania State Police said.

The fire on the 200 block of Hunters Run Road in Honey Brook began shortly before 5 a.m. State police and firefighters from the Honey Brook Fire Co. and East Brandywine Fire Co. responded.

Firefighters told CBS Philadelphia that they saw a large column of smoke and flames that engulfed the house, which eventually collapsed. The blaze was brought under control shortly after 6 a.m. and an ambulance cleared the scene before 8 a.m.

Ladder 49 and Rescue 49 are currently assisting Honey Brook Fire Company on this working fire on Hunters Run Rd. Posted by East Brandywine Fire Company on Friday, October 18, 2024

The cause of the fire has not been determined and remains under investigation, state police said. They described it as an isolated event, adding that there are no threats to the public.

6ABC reported that neighbors heard several explosions during the fire, but it is not known whether any explosions were the cause or result of the fire.

The name of the person killed by the fire has not been released. Authorities have not said whether anyone else was in the house at the time of the fire.